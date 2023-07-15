What the papers say – July 15

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – July 15

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

After several days when there has largely been a consensus on the main story of the day, Saturday’s newspapers revert to a wide range of topics.

The scandal surrounding Huw Edwards, which occupied the front pages earlier in the week, features on the front of the Daily Mirror which says the public and colleagues have called for the newsreader to return to our screens after allegations he paid a teenager for sexual images.

The Times concentrates on government plans to scrap inheritance tax in what it calls a “totemic” offering to voters.

“Meltdown” is the headline on the Daily Mail, one of several titles to reference the looming heatwave across parts of Europe, which it says will combine with walkouts by staff at Gatwick and industrial action by European air traffic controllers for a miserable time for travellers.

The Daily Star also focuses on the heatwave as it predicts British holidaymakers will still hit the beaches in temperatures up to 49C.

Europe’s heatwave makes the front of the i weekend, but it leads on an investigation which shows children are being exposed to “terrifying” levels of lead in drinking water at schools.

The Daily Express also features the airport strikes and is one of several titles to carry a picture of Prince George at the Royal International Air Tattoo in Gloucestershire, but it leads on plans from what it calls “eco zealots” to “paralyse” London with protests on Monday.

Prince George also features on the front of The Daily Telegraph, which concentrates on government guidance to schools on trans issues.

The Guardian turns its attention to gaming addiction as it reports on a specialist clinic seeing more than seven times its anticipated demand over the past year.

Calls to repay a “debt of honour” make the front of The Independent as it continues its campaign to help Afghans who fought and worked alongside British troops.

And the Financial Times Weekend turns its attention to big US banks cashing in by charging more for loans as interest rates rise.