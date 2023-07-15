Kate arrives at Wimbledon ahead of ladies’ singles final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate arrives at Wimbledon ahead of ladies’ singles final

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales arriving on day 13 of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (Steven Paston/PA)
The Princess of Wales arriving on day 13 of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (Steven Paston/PA)

The Princess of Wales has arrived at Wimbledon ahead of taking a seat in the Royal Box to watch the ladies’ singles final.

Kate will make her way to Centre Court to see Czech player Marketa Vondrousova take on Tunisian Ons Jabeur from 2pm.

Kate walking through the grounds
The Princess of Wales walking through the tournament grounds (Steven Paston/PA)

Wearing a pale green skirt and top, the princess chatted with Wimbledon staff, including a ball girl and ball boy, at the Players’ Lawn.

As a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Kate is a regular face at SW19.

She had a rain-hit visit on the tournament’s second day when she took shelter under an umbrella on Court 18, where she was watching British number one Katie Boulter.

In the afternoon, she made her way to the Royal Box where she was joined by former champion Roger Federer.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Two – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
The princess had a rainy visit to Wimbledon last week (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Fans vented their disappointment on Saturday morning after organisers closed the Wimbledon queue due to a yellow weather warning for wind, in place from 9am to 11.59pm.

Wimbledon tweeted a reminder ahead of gates opening: “Please remember the Queue is not in operation today and as such there are no tickets available for sale.

“We ask that you do not travel to Wimbledon today unless you are an existing ticket holder.”

Kathy Yates, 54, and her son Daniel Yates, 27, were turned away at the gates when they tried to queue for ground passes on Saturday.

The pair had taken a flight from Aberdeen and stayed in a hotel on Friday night for a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to watch the tournament.

Ms Yates said: “We have spent well over £300. Two of our other family members have got tickets in the ballot.

“We all came down together. We have been queuing since 7am this morning.

“We have been planning for this for a long time. We don’t often get together. I have one son who lives in Edinburgh.

“We made this as a family get-together and half the family can get in and half the family can’t.”

Spectators watching Wimbledon under umbrellas
Spectators watching in the rain on Friday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Tiago Veloso, 48, and his 15-year-old son Vincente arrived at Wimbledon at around 8am to queue for tickets.

Mr Veloso said: “We came yesterday. It was terrible weather. The rain cancelled all the games and we came today to see the ground games, the under-14s and juniors, because (my son) wanted to watch.

“I don’t understand, yesterday was the worst of the weather. I don’t understand the decision.

“It is a very frustrating morning. We had a lot of expectations because the weather yesterday was terrible and we were not expecting this today.”

Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey previously told the PA news agency: “There is a (yellow wind warning) on Saturday covering Wimbledon and may well impact the competition.

“That will bring blustery conditions and, again, rain and showers are expected.”