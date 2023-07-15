Prince and Princess of Wales to watch Wimbledon men’s final

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be in the royal box to watch the men’s singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic has his eyes on a record-equalling eighth success on Centre Court against Carlos Alcaraz.

On Saturday, Kate sat next to tennis great Billie Jean King and watched Czech player Marketa Vondrousova defeat Tunisian Ons Jabeur in the ladies singles final.

Following the match Kate presented both players with their trophies and was seen consoling a tearful Jabeur.

The princess also congratulated Vondrousova on her victory.

She told the Wimbledon champion: “It’s as much a mental game as it is a physical game so really impressive and a great game to watch.

“I hope you enjoy this moment. Good luck on your recovery and down time. Lovely to see you.”

Kate arrived over an hour before the match began and chatted to Wimbledon staff.

The Princess of Wales speaks to ball boys and girls (Victoria Jones/PA)

The princess told a maintenance manager at the grounds he had “saved the day” after fixing a leak in the Court One shop the day before the tournament began.

Billy Lewis told the PA news agency he was surprised Kate had been told about his efforts, which saw him save “thousands of pounds worth of merchandise”.

Asked what Kate said to him, Mr Lewis said: “She said ‘I heard you saved the day, in terms of a leak?’”

As a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the princess is a regular face at SW19.