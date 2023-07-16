What the papers say – July 16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – July 16

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

Politics, royalty, celebrity and “psycho robots” jostle for attention on the front of Sunday’s newspapers.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer takes centre stage on the front page of the Observer as he tells the party they cannot spend their way back to power, while the Sunday Express says the signing of an Indo-Pacific trade deal will provide a £12 trillion trade boost to the UK.

The Sunday Times focuses on an interview with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace as he reveals he will step down as an MP at the next election, while the Daily Telegraph says Natural England are blocking new home plans without green road schemes.

Royal stories dominate the fronts of The Sun on Sunday, which reveals the Prince of Wales’ “eco-scooter”, and The Mail on Sunday – one of several titles to carry a picture of the Princess of Wales consoling Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur. But the Mail focuses on Prince George ahead of his 10th birthday, saying he is not expected to follow the family tradition of serving in the military.

The Sunday Mirror concentrates on the split between Call of Midwife stars Helen George and Jack Ashton while the Sunday People says Rebekah Vardy faces a fresh court battle over the Wagatha Christie trademark.

Migrant families kept apart by red tape are the focus of the Independent.

And the Daily Star on Sunday continues its focus on “psycho scumbag robots” which it says will be the next challenge for “nerdy” James Bonds.