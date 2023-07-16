‘British backpacker’ victim of stabbing in Australian beach resort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘British backpacker’ victim of stabbing in Australian beach resort

By Press Association
A British backpacker has been stabbed by a teenage boy in the resort of Noosa on the Queensland coast in Australia, according to local media reports (Robert Wyatt/Alamy/PA)

A 25-year-old British backpacker has been stabbed by a teenager in an Australian beach resort, according to local media reports.

Police were called to Hastings Street in Noosa on the Queensland coast in the early hours of July 16 after the man was allegedly attacked by a 15-year-old boy following an argument.

The teenager had left the scene but returned with a bottle and a knife before stabbing the victim in the back and wrist, according to police.

The victim was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment to serious injuries, according to the ABC news website.

The suspect was detained by members of the public before being arrested by police.

A Queensland Police statement said: “Police are investigating following an alleged wounding in Hastings Street, Noosa, this morning, July 16.

“Police will allege a verbal argument between a 15-year-old male and a 25-year-old man escalated just before 4am, before the youth left and returned with a bottle and a knife and a physical altercation resulted in the 25-year-old being stabbed in the back and wrist.

“Bystanders restrained the 15-year-old boy until police arrived, arresting him.

“The 15-year-old has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

“Investigators urge anyone with information or relevant vision to contact police.

“Investigations are continuing.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has been contacted by the PA news agency for confirmation of the victim’s nationality and current situation.