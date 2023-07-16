In Pictures: London-born Jane Birkin crossed the Channel to become a world star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: London-born Jane Birkin crossed the Channel to become a world star

By Press Association
Actress Jane Birkin with her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte at London’s Heathrow Airport in December 1972 (PA)
Jane Birkin first came to public attention with her projects with Serge Gainsbourg before forging a long and varied career on her own.

The couple’s breathless song Je T’Aime… Moi Non Plus was widely kept off the airwaves because of its adult content.

It reached number one in the UK despite being sung in a foreign language.

Jane Birkin with Serge Gainsbourg at London’s Heathrow Airport in 1977(PA)
Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg had a number one hit with the racy song Je T’Aime… Moi Non Plus (PA)
A photograph of British actress and model Jane Birkin, taken in 1970 by Michael Webb (Johnny Green/PA)
A tie-belted zebra print jacket in fake fur shown in London by Jane Birkin in 1973 (PA)

Birkin would eventually split from Gainsbourg, with whom she had a daughter, Charlotte – one of three children born to the actress.

She would go on to pursue her own career, with some notable acting credits including Agatha Christie’s Death On The Nile and Evil Under The Sun.

Actress and model Jane Birkin keeps cool with an ice cream in 1970 (PA)
Jane Birkin in concert at The Roundhouse in Camden, north London, in 2008 (Yui Mok/PA)
Jane Birkin arrives for the premiere of the film Dancer In The Dark at the 2000 Cannes Film Festival (Toby Melville/PA)
Jane Birkin with Edward, then Earl of Wessex, and Sophie, then Countess of Wessex, at a gala dinner during the British Film Festival in Dinard, France, in 1999(Matthew Fearn/PA)

Her death in Paris at the age of 76 marks the end of a career that begin in the 1960s and would be honoured in the land of her birth by an OBE.

The French capital’s mayor, Anne Hidalgo, hailed her as “the most Parisian of the English”.

Jane Birkin arriving for the Times BFI 53rd London Film Festival screening of Around A Small Mountain (Yui Mok/PA)
Actress Jane Birkin with her OBE in April 2022 (John Stillwell/PA)