Henry Searle’s Barmy Army among those celebrating teenager’s Wimbledon victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Henry Searle’s Barmy Army among those celebrating teenager’s Wimbledon victory

By Press Association
Henry Searle won Wimbledon to the sound of raucous applause from his very own Barmy Army (Steven Paston/PA)
Henry Searle won Wimbledon to the sound of raucous applause from his very own Barmy Army (Steven Paston/PA)

Henry Searle’s very own “Barmy Army” were among those celebrating the teenager’s victory at Wimbledon, which has made him the first British boys’ singles champion in more than 60 years.

The 17-year-old from Wolverhampton, a lifelong supporter of the city’s football club, beat fifth seed Yaroslav Demin 6-4 6-4 on Court One to emulate Stanley Matthews, son of the famous footballer, who triumphed 61 years ago.

He did not drop a set over the course of the tournament and has been supported throughout his run by “Henry’s Barmy Army”.

Henry Searle kissing his trophy
Henry Searle kissing his trophy (Steven Paston/PA)

The group was out in full force on Sunday with around 50 of them spectating in matching T-shirts, cheering loudly at every point won by Searle with encouragements like: “Fire it up”, “Keep it rolling, Hen”, and “Light the candle”, before jumping to their feet and roaring when he won the match.

In his winners’ press conference, Searle said the Barmy Army have been “exceptional”.

The 17-year-old also said it would be “pretty cool” to have the hill at Wimbledon renamed “Henry’s Hill” one day.

Outside Court One after the match, Searle’s supporters huddled together and chanted: “Champion” before following up with: “We are Wolves” and: “Henry Searle’s Barmy Army”.

The Barmy Army in the stands
The Barmy Army (Steven Paston/PA)

One of the group called out from the back of the huddle: “To the bar.”

Searle’s brother, Oscar, was pulled into selfie after selfie with spectators who had formed a small crowd.

He told a few people that he was “not Henry”, but posed for pictures anyway.

Searle’s mother, Emma, told BBC Sport she was “hugely proud” of him.

The junior star’s best friend, 17-year-old Max Walker, said: ““I’m kind of lost for words a bit, I think we all are. We couldn’t have asked for anything more, it’s a dream come true watching him up there.”

His mother, Juliet Walker, 47, said they have been doing six-hour journeys to and from Wolverhampton every day.

Amber Fellows, 37, was Searle’s first ever coach and said: “It’s very surreal watching him lift the trophy, very emotional.”

Marc Hughes, 57, general manager of Wolverhampton Lawn Tennis and Squash Club, which Searle joined aged two-and-a-half, told the PA news agency: “We’re over the moon with how he’s done today.

“We’re proud of the fact he’s represented the club with his competitiveness, his behaviour and his amazing performance.”

The club hosted a “rammed” screening of the match, which had a “fantastic atmosphere”.

Mr Hughes went on: “We can’t wait to see him when he’s back, we’re really pleased that Henry has stayed with it.

“We run a junior performance programme and Henry comes down and hits with them – the guy’s just won at Wimbledon, two weeks earlier he was hitting with the juniors, that’s the sort of guy he is.”

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC congratulated him on Twitter: “What a performance, Henry Searle! Congratulations from all the pack.”

On Saturday evening, manager Julen Lopetegui gave Searle a good-luck message.

In a video, Lopetegui said: “All of us, all the group, all the fans at Wolverhampton, we are very proud of you and we hope that tomorrow you are going to have a big day.

“I hope that the strength of the wolves will be with you tomorrow. All the best.”