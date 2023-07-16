Who is Wimbledon boys’ champion Henry Searle?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who is Wimbledon boys’ champion Henry Searle?

By Press Association
Henry Searle celebrates victory against Yaroslav Demin in the boys’ singles final (PA)
Henry Searle became the first British boys’ singles champion at Wimbledon since 1962 on Sunday.

The 17-year-old from Wolverhampton emulated Stanley Matthews, the son of the famous footballer, ending a 61-year wait for British success in the Wimbledon boys’ singles.

Following his final against Yaroslav Demin, Searle told reporters he first got into sport because he was “a little bit of a nightmare at home”.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Fourteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Henry Searle’s very own “Barmy Army” celebrating outside Court One

He joined Wolverhampton Lawn Tennis and Squash Club when he was just two-and-a-half years old, general manager Marc Hughes told the PA news agency.

The young star still helps out with the junior performance programme at the club and was hitting with the youngsters two weeks before his Wimbledon win.

Searle, who is now six foot four, watched Andy Murray win his first Wimbledon title there when he was seven years old.

The club are big fans of Searle and hosted a “rammed” screening of his final match.

Following the game, the big-serving tennis player told reporters he had a big growth spurt in lockdown and once he got used to his longer limbs his serve has become a key part of his game.

Searle’s mother was a swimmer and he joked with reporters “maybe that’s where the shoulder speed comes from with the serve”.

Searle was “one of the best under-12s in Europe, got to the final of Auray, one of the big under-12 events”, according to LTA national coach Martin Weston.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Fourteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Henry Searle in action during the boys’ singles final.

The young player is also a huge Wolverhampton Wanderers fan and tries to get to as many games as possible when he is at home.

After reaching the final Searle got a special message from the club’s manager Julen Lopetegui.

The Spaniard said in a video message to the tennis player that he hoped “the strength of the Wolves will be with you”.

Searle trains at the Lawn Tennis Association’s (LTA) national academy in Loughborough, while he has also spent time at the academy of Serena Williams’ former coach Patrick Mouratoglou in the south of France.

He is currently doing his A-Levels in psychology and history at Loughborough Amherst School, according to the LTA.

Searle cites Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz as his tennis heroes.