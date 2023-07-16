Ex-cricket star Ian Botham auctions off mementoes from 1981 Ashes win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-cricket star Ian Botham auctions off mementoes from 1981 Ashes win

By Press Association
Lord Ian Botham (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Lord Ian Botham (Jason O'Brien/PA)

Former cricketer Lord Ian Botham has sold prized souvenirs from his illustrious playing career, with mementoes from the 1981 Ashes win among the best-selling items.

As part of the collection, the former England all-rounder and leading wicket-taker until James Anderson surpassed his 383 wickets in 2015 sold the ball with which he took five Australian wickets in the 1981 Ashes.

The red ball, which was given to Botham by one of the umpires following the match at Edgbaston, sold for £20,000.

A cricket ball with which Ian Botham took five Australian wickets in 1981 is to be sold at auction. (Knight's Sporting Auctions/ PA)
A cricket ball with which Ian Botham took five Australian wickets in 1981 sold at auction (Knights Sporting Auctions/PA)

Meanwhile, an original cricket stump from the previous match at Headingley, which was taken as a souvenir after the match by Botham and has “Headingley 81” marked in ink on the base, sold for £11,000.

An inscribed Man Of The Match medal from the 1981 Headingley match was also one of the best-selling items of the collection, going under the hammer for more than double the pre-sale estimate at £19,000.

In total, Botham sold more than 200 mementoes from across his career at The Oval cricket ground in south London as part of Knights Sporting Auctions – having decided to sell the items as part of a move to downsize, it was reported.

The best-selling item from the auction was an original Manchester United short-sleeved shirt worn by Northern Irish footballer Samuel “Sammy” McIlroy, in the Charity Shield match versus Liverpool played at Wembley in August 1977.

The shirt, which was given to Botham by McIlroy and had a pre-sale estimate of £3,000, sold for £23,000.

Meanwhile, Botham’s BBC Sports Personality Of The Year lifetime achievement award from 2004 sold for £3,600.

A Somerset 1st XI cricket cap worn by Ian Botham during his playing career with the county is to be sold at auction. (Knight's Sporting Auctions/ PA)
A Somerset 1st XI cricket cap worn by Ian Botham during his playing career (Knights Sporting Auctions/PA)

Other lots included Botham’s Somerset 1st XI cricket cap which sold for more than the pre-sale estimate at £2,700, and a navy blue Test blazer issued to and worn by Botham during his England Test career which sold for £1,800.