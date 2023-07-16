Trawlers to be fitted with cameras to monitor catch sizes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Trawlers to be fitted with cameras to monitor catch sizes

By Press Association
The Government wants to use monitoring equipment on trawlers to inform fish management plans (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Government wants to use monitoring equipment on trawlers to inform fish management plans (Steve Parsons/PA)

Large industrial trawlers fishing in English waters will soon have to install cameras that will monitor their catch, the Government has said.

Known as remote electronic monitoring (REM), the cameras, along with gear sensors and GPS trackers, will collect data on the size of catches as well as types of species caught and will be introduced in stages over the next five years.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the measure will be voluntary at first but will eventually become a legal requirement for all pelagic trawlers over 24 metres fishing in English waters.

The idea is part of a series of post-Brexit Fisheries Management Plans which the Government wants to use to manage stocks more sustainably.

Totalling 43, the plans contain short, medium and long-term measures, with the first six published on Monday.

Defra said it has spent the last 18 months speaking to fishing experts and scientists to devise the measures, which include shutting down catching whelk for certain parts of the year to allow populations to recover and collecting data on the amount of bycatch such as sea birds, whales and dolphins.

Species covered by the plans include crab and lobster, whelk, king scallops, bass, flat fish in the southern North Sea and Eastern channel and other non-quota demersal fish.

The Government said it will also remove an individual cap on the quota for around 400 vessels under 10 metres, currently set at 350kg a year, though they will still be subjected to a pool quota.

There are also plans to find new ways of reducing discards – throwing unwanted catches of fish back into the sea – as Defra said the EU ban on discards has not been very effective.

Mike Cohen, chief executive of the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations, said: “For centuries, fishing has produced food, provided jobs and supported communities.

“Measures to strengthen fishing businesses and enhance their sustainable growth will bring tangible benefits to the UK.

“Fisheries Management Plans represent a genuinely ambitious attempt to break away from the unsuccessful top-down impositions of the CFP (Common Fisheries Policy) and unite fishers, scientists and regulators in building something new and better.

“Fishermen’s livelihoods depend on healthy seas and sensible regulations. We welcome this opportunity to collaborate in shaping them.”

Lobster pots
Lobster is one of the species the Government wants to manage more sustainably (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Government also said it will spend £45.6 million from the UK Seafood Fund to update infrastructure.

Along with the first six of its management plans, it said will also publish its response to two consultations on sandeel fishing and mitigating flyseining on Monday.

Flyseining is a form of trawl fishing on catches where there is no quota and some fishers are concerned the practice is depleting stocks of red mullet, gurnards, squid and other species.

There are also plans to open a fishery for catching bluefin tuna for sport.

The Marine Conservation Society (MCS) said it welcomed the Government’s plans on introducing REM, calling it an “important first step towards achieving fully documented, transparent, and sustainable fisheries”.

Nicola Cusack, MCS’s fisheries policy manager, said: “These plans are vital tools for achieving sustainable fisheries and for the UK Government to deliver its ambition for world leading fisheries management.

“We need strong and ambitious policies and leadership that supports the marine environment while providing certainty and clarity for sea users and decision makers alike.”

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said: “The UK has some of the finest fish stocks in the world, forming an integral part of healthy marine ecosystems while providing livelihoods, enjoyment and prosperity to coastal communities.

“Today’s reforms mark a clear departure from the outdated Common Fisheries Policy now we are an independent coastal state, and will deliver the UK’s ambition to build a modern, resilient and profitable fishing industry underpinned by sustainable fish stocks and a healthy marine environment for the future.”

Defra said it will be running online and in-person events through August and September for anyone interested in fishing and the marine environment where they can find out more about the reforms.