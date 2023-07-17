What the papers say – July 17

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – July 17

By Press Association
The result and reaction of the Wimbledon men’s final featured on the majority of the papers on Monday (PA)
The result and reaction of the Wimbledon men’s final featured on the majority of the papers on Monday (PA)

There was little consensus on the top stories across the UK’s newspapers on Monday.

The Daily Express reports on the shocking amount of assaults that have been reported on police premises.

A heat storm is set to hit Southern Europe for the second extreme weather event in a week, according to The Guardian.

The Daily Mirror leads with the results of a new Alzheimer’s drug trial that could slow the rate of mental decline by 36%.

The Daily Telegraph relays a message from Rishi Sunak who warns students of universities offering “bad degrees” and made a vow to stop them.

The Financial Times looks into the feud between tech giants Sony and Microsoft, who have called a truce after an 18-month battle for Activision Blizzard, which Microsoft are looking likely to acquire.

The rising interest rates in the UK are causing “negative budgets”, with household incomes no longer meeting basic costs, The Times reports.

The i leads with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer being labelled “conservative” as he ruled out making changes to the child benefits cap.

Metro issues a warning after storms created 54 pollution hotspots at beaches in England, just as the summer holiday season begins.

An investigation by The Independent revealed the n-word was used in dozens of references in official Royal Collection Trust documents, and were only removed last week.

And the Daily Star say “boffins” do not want us to hate seagulls as they “are not the enemy”.