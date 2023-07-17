The Essex Serpent author named new chancellor of the University of Essex

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

The Essex Serpent author named new chancellor of the University of Essex

By Press Association
Dr Sarah Perry, author of The Essex Serpent, is the new chancellor of the University of Essex (University of Essex/PA)
Dr Sarah Perry, author of The Essex Serpent, is the new chancellor of the University of Essex (University of Essex/PA)

The bestselling author of The Essex Serpent has been announced as the new chancellor of the University of Essex.

Dr Sarah Perry, whose 2016 novel was adapted for screen in the eponymous Apple TV series The Essex Serpent, starring Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes, hails from the county.

She has also written the novels Melmoth, After Me Comes The Flood, and the non-fiction Essex Girls.

Dr Perry said: “It is a great honour to be appointed as the chancellor of the University of Essex.

“I am very proud to be an Essex girl: the history, landscape and spirit of Essex are all lodged in my heart and at the centre of my work, and so I’m excited to contribute to the university’s rich academic heritage and share in its future.

“I’m immensely looking forward to supporting and inspiring students, encouraging them all to unleash their creative potential, and fostering an environment where intellectual curiosity thrives.”

Professor Anthony Forster, vice-chancellor of the University of Essex, said he was delighted to welcome her.

“As chancellor, Sarah will oversee graduation ceremonies and act as an ambassador and champion for the university’s work,” he said.

“Her literary achievements and deep connection to Essex will inspire our students, faculty, and wider community.

“Sarah is someone who loves the history and culture of Essex and has weaved it into the heart of her creative work.”

Dr Perry completed her undergraduate studies at Anglia Ruskin University and she has a PhD in creative writing from Royal Holloway, University of London.

She is also a fellow of the Royal Society of Literature and has been a Unesco City of Literature Writer in Residence in Prague, and a Writer in Residence at Gladstone’s Library and the Savoy Hotel in London.

The Essex Serpent was named Waterstones Book of the Year in 2016 and Book of the Year at the British Book Awards in 2017.

Dr Perry has also been nominated for major literary prizes including the Women’s Prize for Fiction, the Dylan Thomas Prize, the Folio Prize and the Costa Novel Award.