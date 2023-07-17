Historic Brighton hotel suffers ‘significant damage’ in fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Historic Brighton hotel suffers ‘significant damage’ in fire

By Press Association
Efforts to extinguish the fire at the Royal Albion Hotel were hampered by high winds (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Efforts to extinguish the fire at the Royal Albion Hotel were hampered by high winds (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A blaze at a Brighton hotel has been brought under control as firefighters say the historic building has suffered “significant damage”.

Fire crews were called to the Royal Albion Hotel on the East Sussex city’s seafront at about 5.30pm on Saturday.

Efforts to extinguish the fire were hampered by high winds meaning the operation continued into Monday.

Of the approximately 100 people evacuated from the surrounding area, it is believed they have either found another place to stay or are being supported by the council to find a temporary alternative.

It is understood the hotel has found other accommodation for all of its guests.

The scene in Brighton after a fire at the Royal Albion Hotel
The scene in Brighton after a fire at the Royal Albion Hotel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Now East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) has said that the fire is under control but the road will remain closed while work continues to make the building safe.

A statement from the fire service, Sussex Police and Brighton and Hove Council said: “We continue to support our partners in responding to the fire at the Royal Albion Hotel in Brighton.

“While the fire has now been brought under control, the building has suffered significant damage.

“As a result, the A259 will remain closed for at least the next 72 hours, during which time activity will be ongoing to make the location safe.

“This timeframe may be extended, as partners work hard to reduce the footprint of the site safely.

“We would once again like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while this takes place.”

The 219-bedroom regency-style hotel, which overlooks Brighton Pier, was built in 1826. It is run by Britannia Hotels.

Part of the building was Grade II* listed by English Heritage and suffered a previous fire in November 1998.