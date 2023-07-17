Three men sentenced for using religious body to smuggle £2m of cannabis into UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Three men sentenced for using religious body to smuggle £2m of cannabis into UK

By Press Association
Three men have been sentenced for using a religious organisation as a front to smuggle 400 kilograms of cannabis hidden in fruit tins into the UK (NCA/PA)
Three men have been sentenced for using a religious organisation as a front to smuggle 400 kilograms of cannabis hidden in fruit tins into the UK.

Dalton Anderson, Alvin Russell and Sinclair Tucker used tins of callaloo and ackee fruit to hide the drugs, which would have had a street value of up to £2 million.

The trio used Birmingham-based Vision Christian Ministries (VCM) as a front to ship the cannabis from Jamaica to Birmingham Airport, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

All three men were sentenced at Derby Crown Court on Monday.

Rick Mackenzie, NCA operations manager, said: “This crime group cynically used a religious organisation to conceal their multi-million-pound drugs conspiracy.

Dalton Anderson, 51, of Groveland Road, Tipton, was sentenced to nine years imprisonment for conspiracy to fraudulently evade the prohibition on the importation of a controlled drugs (cannabis) and five years for possession with intent to supply a drug of class B (cannabis), to run concurrently (National Crime Agency/PA)
“The illegal drugs trade fuels violence and exploitation in the UK while generating huge profits for the serious criminals behind it.

“The NCA works tirelessly, including with partners like Border Force, to pursue the traffickers and protect the UK public.”

The cannabis was smuggled to the UK in three shipments between March and May 2017, all of which were addressed to the now-dissolved VCM.

All three were seized by Border Force, with the men arrested on May 23 2017 while inspecting the third consignment, which had been delivered to Birmingham Airport.

Alvin Russell, 45, of Wood Lane, West Bromwich, was sentenced to five years in prison (National Crime Agency/PA)
Anderson, 51, Russell, 46, and Tucker, 65, were found guilty at Birmingham Crown Court last November of fraudulently evading the prohibition on the importation of a controlled drug.

Judge Martin Hurst handed Anderson a nine-year prison sentence, as well as a concurrent five-year term for possession with intent to supply a class B drug after five kilos of cannabis were found at his home in Groveland Road, Tipton, West Midlands.

Russell, of Wood Lane, West Bromwich, was sentenced to five years in prison, with Tucker, also of Groveland Road, Tipton, given a two-year suspended term.

Paul Harper, of the Border Force Central Region, said: “Drugs are a plague to our neighbourhoods, exploiting the most vulnerable in our society.

Sinclair Tucker 65, of Groveland Road, Tipton, was spared jail (National Crime Agency/PA)
“This seizure and others demonstrate the despicable lengths criminals will go to, exploiting a religion to line their own pockets, which will only cause harm to our communities.

“Thanks to this great work by Border Force officers at Birmingham Airport these drugs were stopped from infiltrating our communities, further highlighting our commitment to smashing the illegal drug trade and protecting our borders.

“Together with the NCA we will continue to tackle and break these disgraceful supply chains and go after those who seek to abuse our borders.”