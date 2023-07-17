Man found guilty of murdering partner during holiday to Peru

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man found guilty of murdering partner during holiday to Peru

By Press Association
Karla Godoy (Kent Police/PA)
A man who strangled and buried his partner while on holiday in Peru has been found guilty of her murder.

Jorge Garay killed 37-year-old Karla Godoy before he wrapped her body in a tarpaulin and dumped her in a makeshift grave on land owned by his family in Lima, Kent Police said.

A jury at Maidstone Crown Court took seven hours to find Garay, 46, of Hythe Street, Dartford, guilty of murder on Monday.

The court heard the couple had left the UK on September 15 2022 and travelled to Peru via Spain.

Ms Godoy’s family, who live in Honduras and Spain, last heard from the mother-of-one on September 23 when she told them she planned to travel back to Spain the following day. She never arrived.

Jorge Garay, 46, who was found guilty at Maidstone Crown Court of murdering Karla Godoy (Kent Police/PA)
After efforts to contact her failed, Ms Godoy’s worried relatives contacted the police in both Spain and Peru.

Kent Police said Garay returned to the UK alone on October 4.

He told his landlord that Ms Godoy had stayed in Spain while he went to Peru and also claimed he had been robbed of his money and ID while away.

Garay then emptied the flat the couple had rented in Dartford and handed his keys back before he left the area.

On October 12, as Ms Godoy’s family and friends continued to search for her, Garay was reported to have made a confession via a telephone conversation in which he admitted to murder.

Kent Police said he claimed they had argued and he had acted in self-defence.

Ms Godoy’s body was found by Peruvian authorities in a garden on the same day.

The burial site where Karla Godoy's body was found
The burial site where Karla Godoy’s body was found (Kent Police/PA)

She had been strangled and was identified through fingerprint records.

Garay was arrested in London on October 14 and charged with murder two days later.

After the verdict, senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Lee Neiles, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: “Karla Godoy’s life was violently cut short by a man she trusted during what was supposed to be a holiday for the couple.

“Garay’s actions not only ended her life but he tried to cover up his crimes by callously disposing of her body and hiding it in a makeshift grave.

“Karla leaves behind a young daughter who now faces growing up without her mum and leaves a family without their daughter, sister and aunt.

“Despite Garay’s initial confession to Karla’s family, he pleaded not guilty and instead chose to put her family through the ordeal of a trial, where details were heard that no family should have to listen to.

“This was a complex case which involved working with international police forces, agencies and prosecuting authorities and I’m pleased we have been able to secure this conviction and hope it offers some justice for Karla and her family.”

Garay is due to be sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on July 28.