Irish father and son die on holiday in Turkey

An Irish man and his son have died while on holiday in Turkey, it is understood. The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it was aware of the case, but would not provide any further details. "The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance," a spokesman said. "As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case."