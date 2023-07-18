Varadkar does not think halting of Ukraine grain deal will cause inflation spike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Varadkar does not think halting of Ukraine grain deal will cause inflation spike

By Press Association
Leo Varadkar is in Brussels for an EU summit (PA)
Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said he does not believe Russia’s decision to end a deal that allowed the export of grain from Ukraine will affect the price of groceries.

The Taoiseach was responding to Moscow’s decision on Monday to break off a deal allowing vital grain supplies to be shipped from the port of Odesa during the war.

The United Nations and Ukraine’s western allies criticised Moscow for halting the Black Sea Grain Initiative, saying it put many lives in peril.

Hunger is a growing threat in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, and high food prices have pushed more people into poverty.

The Kremlin said the agreement will be suspended until Moscow’s demands to lift restrictions on exports of Russian food and fertiliser to the world are met.

Speaking in Brussels on the second day of an EU summit, Mr Varadkar said: “I don’t think we’re at that point yet. When the war in Ukraine started there was a big shock to energy prices and then a big shock to food prices as well, but we found ways around that and we found ways to adapt to it by finding other sources of energy, for example.

“So I don’t think we’re going to see another spike in inflation because of this, but we do need to work on it.

“There are other ways to get grain out of Ukraine, for example, through Romania and through Poland.

“If the Russians persist in this policy well then we’ll have to find other ways to get the grain and to get the fertiliser out.

“What Russia has done is very wrong, it’s not just going to affect people in Ukraine, it’s going to affect people in the poorest part of the world.

“I’m here talking to countries and leaders from Latin America, from the Caribbean, you can add to that Africa and Asia, it’s people in those countries that will bear the worst effects of what Russia has decided to do.

“We have to try and get around what they’ve done now by finding ways to get the grain out of Ukraine through European ports.”