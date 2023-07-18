Eight men and two boys face court over disorder outside hotel for asylum seekers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eight men and two boys face court over disorder outside hotel for asylum seekers

By Press Association
Police in riot gear after a demonstration outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, Merseyside (Peter Powell/PA)
Eight men and two 15-year-old boys have appeared in court charged with violent disorder following a protest outside a hotel housing asylum seekers.

A police van was set on fire and missiles were thrown at officers after a demonstration outside the Suites Hotel on Ribblers Lane in Knowsley, Merseyside, on February 10.

Eight men and one 15-year-old appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday after being charged in connection with the incident.

The court was told another 15-year-old boy had appeared at Liverpool Youth Court on the same day and was given a 12-month referral order after admitting violent disorder at a previous hearing.

Knowsley protest
Violence broke out outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, Merseyside (Peter Powell/PA)

Liam Jones, 25, and Christopher Shelley, 44, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Crown Court while Harry Boynton, 19, John Tippler, 59, and Warren Cullen, 20, confirmed they had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

The five men, all from Kirkby, Merseyside, were told they would be sentenced at the conclusion of a trial for other defendants.

Judge Denis Watson KC warned the men they could face a prison sentence.

He said: “All options are open and you are at significant risk of immediate custody.”

Paul Lafferty, 42, Thomas Mills, 46, and the 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to violent disorder and were told they would face a trial on January 2.

Two other teenagers, aged 13 and 14, did not appear for the hearing and their case was adjourned to August 4, when eight other defendants are expected to appear for a plea hearing related to the same incident.

Jonjo O’Donoghue, 20, appeared in the dock but did not enter a plea to the charge of violent disorder and his case was also adjourned to August 4.

All the defendants were released on bail.

Jared Skeete, 19, was sentenced to three years detention in April after pleading guilty to violent disorder outside the hotel.

The violence, which happened during a protest over alleged incidents related to residents, was condemned by politicians at the time.