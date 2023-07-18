Mammal and dinosaur found ‘locked in mortal combat’ from 125m years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mammal and dinosaur found ‘locked in mortal combat’ from 125m years ago

By Press Association
The entangled Psittacosaurus (dinosaur) and Repenomamus (mammal) skeletons (Gang Han/ Hainan Tropical OceanUniversity)
A badger-sized mammal and a plant-eating dinosaur have been found “locked in mortal combat” from 125 million years ago.

The fossilised remains of the dramatic moment frozen in time were discovered in the Liaoning Province in China.

It is believed to be among the first evidence of a mammal preying on a much larger dinosaur, about twice its size.

The researchers said their findings, published in the journal Scientific Reports, question the view that dinosaurs roamed the planet unchallenged during the Cretaceous period, from about 145 to 66 million years ago.

Life reconstruction showing Psittacosaurus being attacked by Repenomamus 125 million years ago
Pencil drawing showing Psittacosaurus being attacked by Repenomamus 125 million years ago (Michael Skrepnick/PA)

Study author Dr Jordan Mallon, palaeobiologist with the Canadian Museum of Nature, in Ottawa, Canada, said: “The two animals are locked in mortal combat, intimately intertwined, and it’s among the first evidence to show actual predatory behaviour by a mammal on a dinosaur.”

The mammal in the fossil has been identified as Repenomamus robustus, a badger-like animal measuring about 47cm in length.

R. robustus was among the largest mammals during the Cretaceous, at a time when dinosaurs were dominant.

Meanwhile, the dinosaur being attacked is Psittacosaurus lujiatunensis – a beaked, plant-eating creature measuring around 120cm in length.

Detail of fossil showing Repenomamus biting the ribs of Psittacosaurus
Detail of the fossil showing Repenomamus biting the ribs of Psittacosaurus (Gang Han/ Hainan Tropical Ocean University/PA)

Previous evidence suggests R. robustus may have preyed on young dinosaurs.

In 2005, scientists found another R. robustus fossil with the small bones of a juvenile psittacosaur inside its rib cage.

Dr Mallon said: “The co-existence of these two animals is not new, but what’s new to science through this amazing fossil is the predatory behaviour it shows.”

The well-preserved fossil shows P. lujiatunensis lying flat with its face downward.

Its hindlimbs are folded on either side of its body while its neck and tail are curled to the left.

R. robustus, meanwhile, can be seen lying on top of the dinosaur’s left side, curving to the right.

The mammal’s left paw is gripping the lower jaw of the dinosaur, while its left hindleg is trapped under the dinosaur’s folded left leg and its hind paw is gripping the left shin.

R. robustus’s teeth can be seen embedded in P. lujiatunensis’ ribcage, suggesting the dinosaur was being attacked when both animals suddenly died, possibly after being caught in mudslides following a volcanic eruption.

The researchers said R. robustus was not scavenging on the dead body of P. lujiatunensis because the dinosaur bones do not show any tooth marks.

They also believe it is unlikely the two animals would have become so entangled if the dinosaur had been dead before the mammal came upon it.

Dr Mallon said: “The weight of the evidence suggests that an active attack was underway.”

He said the mammal may have been eating the dinosaur “while it was still alive – before both were killed in the roily aftermath”.