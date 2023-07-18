Mother pays tribute to 16-year-old Stourbridge stabbing victim Joseph Riches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Mother pays tribute to 16-year-old Stourbridge stabbing victim Joseph Riches

By Press Association
Joseph Riches, who died in a stabbing in Stourbridge (West Midlands Police/PA)
Joseph Riches, who died in a stabbing in Stourbridge (West Midlands Police/PA)

The mother of a 16-year-old from Birmingham who was killed in a stabbing has paid tribute to him as a “happy and loving” son.

Joseph Riches was stabbed in Coventry Street, Stourbridge, on Saturday evening and was driven to Rowley Regis, where he died.

In a statement issued through West Midlands Police, his mother said of her only son: “Joe wanted nothing more than to grow up and be a dad.

“He will never get the chance to do that now and for a mom, that is truly devastating.

“Joe loved going to the gym and was just a happy and loving son. I want to appeal to people to help the police to find out what happened to my son and would ask anyone that can help to come forward with information.”

Police have charged four people with murder.

They are 19-year-olds Dray Simmonds and Joshua Edgington and two 16-year-old boys who cannot be named because of their age.

Simmonds and one of the 16-year-old boys have also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Detective Inspector Laura Harrison, from the West Midlands Police homicide department, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Joe who are devastated by the loss of their child.

“Our investigation is still ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who can help us piece together what happened to get in touch with us.

“We’ve been exploring CCTV and making enquiries and I’d like to thank the public and local community for supporting us so far.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to Orchard Close, Rowley Regis, at 7.28pm on Saturday, with an ambulance arriving on the scene in eight minutes.

Crews took over emergency care from police colleagues after their arrival, but the victim was confirmed dead at the scene.