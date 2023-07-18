Met has ‘so much further to go’ in tackling racism and misogyny in force

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Met has ‘so much further to go’ in tackling racism and misogyny in force

By Press Association
Mina Smallman said a lack of acceptance and transparency persists in the Metropolitan Police (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Metropolitan Police still have “so much further to go” in rooting out racism and misogyny in the force, the mother of two murdered sisters has said.

Mina Smallman said a lack of acceptance and transparency persists in the Met, and that instances of both good and bad policing should be highlighted more often.

Ms Smallman’s daughters, Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry, were stabbed to death while out celebrating a birthday in a park in Wembley, north-west London, in June 2020.

Former Met constables Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis were jailed for two years and nine months each in December 2021 for sharing photographs of the women’s bodies on WhatsApp, before the force was placed in special measures last June.

Ms Smallman’s comments came ahead of the launch of the Alliance for Police Accountability (APA) on Wednesday, at which she is due to speak.

The alliance will see black community organisations and esteemed individuals from across the UK working collaboratively to fight racist, misogynistic and homophobic policing.

Asked whether any progress has been made under Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, Ms Smallman told the PA news agency: “There has been an increased seriousness over vetting, for example, and I know they are working towards a better system of care for victims of domestic abuse and rape, but there is still so much further to go.”

Ms Smallman said it is a “huge disappointment” that Sir Mark refuses to accept there is “institutional racism” in the force.

The Chief Constables of Police Scotland and Avon and Somerset Police used the term to describe their forces in May and June respectively.

Ms Smallman added: “I will keep on having conversations with him (Sir Mark), because it isn’t about semantics, it’s not about throwing your colleagues under the bus, it’s about acknowledging and understanding as a white person why there is a lack of trust and saying ‘I can now see it from your point of view’.”

Pc David Carrick court case
Sir Mark Rowley replaced Dame Cressida Dick as Metropolitan Police Commissioner last September (Aaron Chown/PA)

She said greater transparency and a more open disciplinary procedure is needed within the Met and other police forces nationwide.

However, she also stressed the importance of praising the work of officers when necessary to help rebuild confidence.

“When they don’t do a good job, call it out. Likewise, when they do do a good job call it out, because we don’t want the good police to feel demoralised,” she said.

“They feel they carry the entire burden of these bad officers in the force. We need to squeeze them out and prop up the good ones.”

Despite many issues still needing to be addressed, Ms Smallman said ahead of the APA launch that she believes “something’s going to change”.

Serving and former officers and victims of police failures, as well as disability activists and human rights campaigners, are all due to speak at the event.

She said: “ (With) organisations like this, we will call it out for you and we will challenge, but we do need the support of everybody.”