Viking artefact found by metal detectorist sells at auction for £15,000 By Press Association July 19 2023, 8.30am The bronze artefact, called a die, would have been used to create decorative motifs to be applied to a military helmet (Jason Jones/PA) A Viking artefact used to craft decorative motifs for military helmets has sold at auction for £15,000. Metal detectorist Jason Jones, 44, of Norwich, made the find while searching a field near Watton in Norfolk in January, having previously found two medieval silver coins there. Jason Jones with wife Lisa, right, and daughter Ela (Jason Jones/PA) The construction industry worker, who was with his wife Lisa, said he had forgotten to charge his main detector and was using his backup machine. The bronze artefact, called a die, was bought by a UK collector during an auction at Noonans Mayfair in London on Tuesday. Mr Jones is going to share the money with the landowner and use his share to support his family.