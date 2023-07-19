Former RAF officer jailed for three years for child sex offences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former RAF officer jailed for three years for child sex offences

By Press Association
Former RAF serviceman Andrew Thomason has been jailed for child sex offences (Lincolnshire Police/PA)
A former RAF wing commander has been jailed for three years after he attempted to engage in sexual activity with a child.

Lincolnshire Police said Andrew Thomason, who now uses the surname Groves, was arrested on December 20 2018, after he made sexually explicit comments in an internet chatroom.

The 58-year-old’s personal items were subsequently seized, and his car and home were searched by officers.

In a statement issued after Thomason was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday, the Lincolnshire force said the serviceman was bailed while further analysis of his personal belongings was carried out.

Thomason was found guilty in April this year of two counts of attempting to cause a girl aged 13 or over to engage in penetrative sexual activity.

Police said the conviction came after delays in the court process caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thomason, who was stationed at RAF Cranwell, near Sleaford, at the time of his arrest, was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order during his sentencing hearing.

Formerly of Windmill Drive in Heckington, Lincolnshire, Thomason now lives outside of the county, after he was struck off by the RAF in 2021.

Speaking at the conclusion of the hearing, Detective Constable Helen Morris said: “I would like to say to all victims of sexual abuse that we will always do what we can to investigate any crime.

“If you feel that there is no hope because of a person’s position or power, then please trust us to try our very best. If you have been a victim, call 101 or report online.

“Alternatively, if you do not want the police involved at this time but need support or help then you can contact Spring Lodge who will keep your details private.”