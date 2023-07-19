Early humans used expert woodwork skills to make hunting weapons – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Early humans used expert woodwork skills to make hunting weapons – study

By Press Association
Artist’s reconstruction showing how the stick would have been thrown (Benoit Clarys/Universitat Tubingen)
A 300,000-year-old hunting weapon has shed new light on early humans as woodworking masters, researchers have said.

The double-pointed wooden stick was produced by Middle Pleistocene humans using sophisticated techniques and was likely used for throwing during hunts, experts suggest.

Analysis of the stick, found in Schoningen in Germany three decades ago, shows it was scraped, seasoned and sanded before being used to kill animals.

According to researchers, the findings indicate early humans’ woodworking techniques were more developed and sophisticated than previously understood.

The findings also suggest group hunts of medium and small animals may have been enabled by the creation of lightweight weapons.

The use of throwing sticks as hunting aids could have involved the entire community, including children, researchers say.

Dr Annemieke Milks, of the University of Reading’s Department of Archaeology, led the research.

She said: “Discoveries of wooden tools have revolutionised our understanding of early human behaviours.

“Amazingly, these early humans demonstrated an ability to plan well in advance, a strong knowledge of the properties of wood, and many sophisticated woodworking skills that we still use today.

“These lightweight throwing sticks may have been easier to launch than heavier spears, indicating the potential for the whole community to take part.

“Such tools could have been used by children while learning to throw and hunt.”

Co-author Dirk Leder said: “The Schoningen humans used a spruce branch to make this aerodynamic and ergonomic tool.

“The woodworking involved multiple steps including cutting and stripping off the bark, carving it into an aerodynamic shape, scraping away more of the surface, seasoning the wood to avoid cracking and warping, and sanding it for easier handling.”

The 77cm-long stick, which was found in 1994, is one of several different tools discovered in Schoningen, including throwing spears, thrusting spears and a second similarly sized throwing stick.

According to the study, published in the Plos One journal, the double-pointed throwing stick was most likely used by early humans to hunt medium-sized game like red and roe deer, and possibly fast-small prey including hares and birds that were otherwise difficult to catch.

Principal investigator Thomas Terberger, said: “The systematic analysis of the wooden finds of the Schoningen site financed by German Research Foundation provides valuable new insights, and further exciting information on these early wooden weapons can be expected soon.”