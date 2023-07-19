Roald Dahl condemned for ‘undeniable racism’ by his museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Roald Dahl condemned for ‘undeniable racism’ by his museum

By Press Association
Roald Dahl
Roald Dahl

Roald Dahl has been condemned by his museum for what the charity called the “undeniable racism” of the children’s author.

The Roald Dahl Museum issued a statement saying its staff had received training to prevent antisemitism and will work to combat racism by “being more welcoming, inclusive, diverse and equitable”.

The Dahl family and The Roald Dahl Story Company apologised for his comments in December 2020.

Dahl wrote Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The BFG, The Witches and Fantastic Mr Fox, which have all been made into films, and his stories continue to be read by children around the world.

On its website, the Roald Dahl Museum wrote: “The Roald Dahl Museum condemns all racism directed at any group or individual.

“Roald Dahl’s racism is undeniable and indelible but what we hope can also endure is the potential of Dahl’s creative legacy to do some good.”

The charity said it has been working with several Jewish organisation including the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the Jewish Leadership Council, the Community Security Trust, and the Antisemitism Policy Trust to develop resources for schools.

This will include free educational materials for primary pupils that will encourage them to look at the United Nation Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) through Dahl’s characters.

Board of Deputies president Marie van der Zyl “welcomed” the museum’s statements as well as it placing the statement on a wall of the building in Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire.

Ms van der Zyl said: “The new statements – in their entrance gallery and on their website – are an important starting point with regard to providing the full story about a man whose works are enjoyed by millions.

“I look forward to working with the museum more closely to explore further ways to raise awareness on this issue and educate about anti-Jewish hate.”

A spokesperson for Antisemitism Policy Trust said: “We welcome this action from the museum and are pleased that it intends to pursue anti-racism education.

“We trained staff and trustees, working closely with the museum leadership, and have enjoyed positive and constructive conversations.”

In February, Puffin UK announced that it would keep Dahl’s work as intended in print with the current versions following criticism of recent editing of his work to remove potentially offensive language.

The publisher said the Roald Dahl Classic Collection will sit alongside the newly released Puffin Roald Dahl books, which have been rewritten to cater for the sensitivities of modern audiences, for young readers and readers will be free to choose which version of Dahl’s stories they prefer.

Roald Dahl
Roald Dahl

Three years ago, the Roald Dahl Story Company said it “deeply apologises” for the “lasting and understandable hurt” caused by his “antisemitic statements”.

The statement added: “Those prejudiced remarks are incomprehensible to us and stand in marked contrast to the man we knew and to the values at the heart of Roald Dahl’s stories, which have positively impacted young people for generations.

“We hope that, just as he did at his best, at his absolute worst, Roald Dahl can help remind us of the lasting impact of words.”

One example of Dahl’s comments include an interview with The New Statesman in 1983: “There is a trait in the Jewish character that does provoke animosity, maybe it’s a kind of lack of generosity towards non-Jews.

“I mean, there’s always a reason why anti-anything crops up anywhere.”

He added: “Even a stinker like Hitler didn’t just pick on them for no reason.”

A prequel film to Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, featuring a CGI Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa and Timothee Chalamet as the eccentric chocolate factory owner Willy Wonka is upcoming and will be directed by Paul King.

Wonka is set for release in December.