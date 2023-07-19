Treatment at first signs of MS ‘could mean lower risk of disability later’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Treatment at first signs of MS ‘could mean lower risk of disability later’

By Press Association
The findings support the effectiveness of early treatment for the condition, researchers say (Alamy/PA)
People who start taking medication soon after the first signs of multiple sclerosis (MS) may have a lower risk of disability later, a study suggests.

Symptoms of MS may include fatigue, numbness, tingling, muscle weakness or problems with balance.

According to the research, starting treatment within six months after symptoms appear is associated with a lower risk of disability over time.

The findings support the effectiveness of early treatment for the condition, researchers say.

In people who have the condition, the body’s immune system attacks myelin, the fatty white substance that insulates and protects the nerves.

The MS Society estimates there are more than 130,000 people with MS in the UK, and that nearly 7,000 people are newly diagnosed each year.

Study author Alvaro Cobo-Calvo, of the Multiple Sclerosis Centre of Catalonia and the Autonomous University of Barcelona in Spain, said: “When it comes to MS treatment, the earlier the better.

“Our study found that starting treatment within six months after the first symptoms is associated with a lower risk of disability over time.”

He added: “Altogether, our results support the robustness and effectiveness of very early treatment to halt long-term disability progression, and stress that earlier detection and treatment is encouraged.”

In the study scientists looked at 580 people with a first episode of symptoms, who received at least one disease-modifying drug.

The group was split into three – 194 people who had their first treatment with an MS drug within six months after the first episode of symptoms, 192 people who had first treatment between six months and 16 months, and 194 people who had first treatment after more than 16 months.

People’s disability levels and brain scans were monitored for damage to the brain and spinal cord from the disease for an average of 11 years.

Disability scores ranged from zero to 10, with higher scores indicating more disability.

According to the findings, the earliest treatment group had a 45% lower risk of reaching a disability score of three by the end of the study than those in the latest treatment group.

This score indicates people can still walk unassisted but have moderate disability in one of eight areas, such as motor function, vision or thinking skills, or mild disability in three or four areas.

A total of 42 people in the earliest treatment group, or 23%, reached a score of three, compared with 75 people, or 43%, in the latest treatment group.

Patients in the earliest treatment group also had a 60% lower risk of moving to the next stage of the disease, called secondary progressive MS, than people in the latest treatment group. In this stage, disability gets steadily worse.

The study, published in the Neurology journal, found that 14 people in the earliest treatment group, or 7%, were diagnosed with secondary progressive MS compared with 43 people in the latest treatment group, or 23%.

People with the earliest treatment were 50% more likely to remain stable at their disease level one year after their initial treatment than those in the latest treatment group, the research suggested.

The study further found that people from the earliest treatment group had a lower disability progression rate and lower severe disability in a self-reported test compared with those in the latest treatment group.

However, the researchers highlight that their study only included patients between ages 16 to 50 at the time of first symptoms, so the results could not be applied to patients over age 50, or late-onset multiple sclerosis.