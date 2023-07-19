Travel to Europe by rail four times more expensive than flying, analysis finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Travel to Europe by rail four times more expensive than flying, analysis finds

By Press Association
Greenpeace wants the Government to ban short-haul flights and start taxing airlines more to balance ticket prices with rail (Tim Goode/PA)
Greenpeace wants the Government to ban short-haul flights and start taxing airlines more to balance ticket prices with rail (Tim Goode/PA)

Taking the train to Europe is four times more expensive on average than flying, according to a new Greenpeace analysis.

The environmental group said the price differences are from an uneven regulatory playing field at the expense of the climate and workers’ rights.

Greenpeace analysed ticket prices on more than 100 routes between major European cities including the UK.

Many rail journeys on the continent were found to be twice as expensive as flying despite there being direct routes between cities.

Flying was cheaper on all of the 12 routes from the UK that the team looked at, including between London and Edinburgh.

Travelling to Barcelona from London by train was found to be 10 times more expensive on average than flying and up to 30 times expensive if booked last minute – the biggest price difference in the analysis.

Greenpeace said travelling by train is five times less polluting than flying but on 79 of the 112 routes they looked at between 27 European countries, flying was cheaper.

Dr Doug Parr, Greenpeace UK’s director of policy, said: “As millions of Brits head off on their European breaks – many to areas that are being scorched by this historic heatwave – the twisted economics of the transport industry means they are being encouraged to keep throwing fuel on the climate inferno.

“Flying only looks like a bargain because the cost of pollution is so cheap. Low-cost airlines are paying negligible tax while imposing low wages and poor conditions on staff.”

Eurostar
The Eurostar runs regular trips to the European continent and produces less emissions than planes, but a ticket is more expensive (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Greenpeace called the UK’s 12 routes the “dirty dozen” and said train journeys cannot compete when a ticket to Barcelona from London costs as little as 12.99 euros (£11.10).

Swapping the 3.36 million annual flights on this route to rail would save around approximately 461,000 tons of greenhouse gases, the group said.

They also said 3.4 million passengers fly between London and Edinburgh every year despite there being dozens of train connections every day.

Greenpeace wants the Government to ban short-haul flights where there are viable rail alternatives, end subsidies for airlines and airports, phase out tax exemptions for kerosene and introduce a frequent flyer levy.

It is also calling for the introduction of “climate tickets”, which would allow travel on low-carbon forms of public transport in a country or region.

A separate analysis by the clean transport campaign group Transport and Environment recently found that the UK was missing out on £4.7 billion in tax that it could be taking from the aviation sector.

A Government spokesperson said: “We’re committed to decarbonising air travel without the need to limit demand.

“Our Jet Zero Strategy sets out our approach for net zero aviation by 2050, and recent reforms to air passenger tax means those who fly furthest, and have the greatest impact on emissions, incur a greater cost.”