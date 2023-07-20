What the papers say – July 20

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – July 20

By Press Association
Inflation leads several papers on Thursday (PA)
New proposed laws that could strip the licences off banks and the drop in inflation feature among a number of stories leading the nation’s papers.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times and the Daily Mail report on the pressure by Conservative MPs on NatWest after Nigel Farage’s bank accounts with Coutts were closed.

The Daily Express says “prices must drop now” as inflation rates fell to their lowest level in a year.

The i reports on the inflation rates, saying despite the drop, interest rates are expected to increase to 5.25% in two weeks.

And the Financial Times also features the drop in the latest inflation figures.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror urges Rishi Sunak to take act on knife crime after the mum of a murdered 16-year-old boy demands action.

Tory MPs fear that byelection results could be a “damning verdict” on Mr Sunak’s ability to win the majority of voters at the next election, according to The Guardian.

The Independent continues its campaign to help the Afghan hero pilot who faces deportation to Rwanda, with Joe Biden saying Afghan veterans who supported the US will be cared for.

The Sun says TV Star Aled Jones was robbed of a £17,000 Rolex watch by a “machete wielding thug” near his home in London.

Metro leads with the Met Police Commissioner’s apology to the family of Daniel Morgan over their “botched investigation” into his murder.

And the Daily Star takes aim at bank bosses, who they say received £25 million in bonuses.