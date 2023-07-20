Summer getaway expected to spark ‘bumper-to-bumper traffic’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Summer getaway expected to spark ‘bumper-to-bumper traffic’

By Press Association
Cars queue at the Port of Dover in Kent ahead of the busy summer travel period (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Millions of families embarking on summer getaways are being warned to expect delays over the coming days.

Traffic jams are likely on major roads, while the Port of Dover is warning it could take up to two-and-a-half hours to pass through border checks.

The majority of schools in England and Wales break up for summer on Friday, sparking a surge in holidays.

Summer getaway
The Port of Dover is expecting more than 6,000 cars to arrive on Friday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The RAC estimated that 12.6 million car journeys will be made for a day trip or holiday between Friday and Monday, causing “bumper-to-bumper traffic”.

Transport analysis company Inrix predicted that traffic hotspots will include the M5 south from near Bristol (Junction 15) to Bridgwater (Junction 23), which is a popular route for holidaymakers travelling to the South West.

Another motorway stretch likely to experience hold-ups is the M25 clockwise between Junction 10 for the A3 to Kingston and Junction 6 for the A22 to East Grinstead.

Drivers wanting to avoid long queues over the coming days are advised not to travel on major roads between late morning and early evening.

The AA advised motorists to carry out checks such as oil and coolant levels, and tyre pressure, to reduce the likelihood of their car breaking down while being used for a summer holiday.

Nick Powell, AA patrol of the year, said: “The low mileages that city cars tend to do, particularly in London, make it more difficult for their owners to pick up on things that may be going wrong with their vehicles.

“Go on a journey of hundreds of miles, with the summer holiday challenges of heat and traffic jams, and hidden faults such as tyre and coolant problems can easily spring up and ruin a holiday.”

The Port of Dover is expecting more than 6,000 cars to arrive on Friday, followed by a further 7,500 on Saturday.

It said border control processing will generally take around one-and-a-half hours on peak days, but warned this could rise to two-and-a-half hours between 6am and 1pm during the next two weekends due to the number of passengers.

Passengers travelling between Thursday and Sunday are being asked to arrive up to three hours before sailings.

Travellers are advised to carry plenty of food and drinks.

Enhanced post-Brexit passport checks by French border officials Police Aux Frontieres have significantly increased processing times at the Kent port.