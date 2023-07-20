Teenager denies murder of Brianna Ghey

One of two teenagers charged with the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey has pleaded not guilty.

Brianna, a transgender girl from Birchwood in Warrington, Cheshire, was found with fatal stab wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park at shortly after 3pm on Saturday February 11.

Two 16-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were charged with her murder.

At a case management hearing at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester on Thursday one of the defendants entered a not guilty plea.

The other defendant did not enter a plea.

Reporting restrictions prevent the identification of which of the defendants entered the plea.

Neither defendant can be named because of their age.

Mrs Justice Yip told the court: “It’s a case in which I know emotions are likely to run high, that’s very understandable. There has been a lot of publicity about it already.

“We’re going to make sure that this case proceeds in a calm manner in court in a way that is going to be entirely fair to everybody.”

A trial has been set for November 27 and is expected to last three weeks.

The girl, from Warrington, and the boy, from Leigh, are both currently held in youth detention accommodation.