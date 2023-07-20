Ex-sex abuse inquiry boss to lead work on Church of England safeguarding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Ex-sex abuse inquiry boss to lead work on Church of England safeguarding

By Press Association
Professor Alexis Jay will lead work on developing proposals for safeguarding in the Church of England (Dave Higgens/PA)
The Church of England has drafted in the former head of the child sex abuse inquiry to get its safeguarding “back on track” after a row which saw a panel of experts sacked last month.

A campaigner on ending sex abuse has warned this is the church’s last chance to get things right.

Professor Alexis Jay, the former chairwoman of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) for England and Wales, has agreed to develop proposals for a “fully independent structure to provide scrutiny of safeguarding” in the church.

In June, the church announced it had ended the contracts of the three experts on its Independent Safeguarding Board (ISB) after efforts to resolve a dispute between board members and the Archbishops’ Council failed.

The ISB was set up in 2021 after a damning report by IICSA concluded the culture of the church had “facilitated it becoming a place where abusers could hide”.

The situation which led to the panel’s sacking has previously been described by a church official as sad, difficult and unfortunate.

Prof Jay insisted safeguarding in the church must have “genuine independence in order to be fully effective” and vowed to withdraw from her role “if I detect any attempt to interfere with or to hinder my work”.

She said: “I have been just as clear with the Archbishop of Canterbury and with the Archbishop of York that this programme of work must be entirely independent of the Church too for it to succeed.

“I would like to assure everyone that I mean what I say. My team will not include anyone employed by the church, nor will we hold meetings or conduct any business on church premises.

“I have explained that if I detect any attempt to interfere with or to hinder my work, I will withdraw from this programme of work immediately.”

Prof Jay and her team, including former secretary to the IICSA, John O’Brien, will produce a report recommending a model for independent safeguarding in the church.

This is expected to be presented to the Archbishops’ Council by the end of the year.

Lucy Duckworth, ending sexual abuse campaigner, said: “For the thousands of adult church abuse survivors this is the last chance for the Church of England to get this right.

“There have been so many church-led inquiries, resulting in empty promises from the church’s senior leadership but today I am grateful that with their track record of independence and rigour, both Professor Alexis Jay and John O’Brien have agreed to take on this programme of work, which if truly implemented by the church will protect the many children still at risk from clerical-based abuse today.”

Prof Jay has pledged that her work will be “fair, impartial, objective and rigorous” and said one of her team’s first tasks will be to hear the views of victims and survivors of church abuse.

The Archbishops of Canterbury and York, Justin Welby and Stephen Cottrell, welcomed Prof Jay and her team’s commitment to take up the role which will “ensure we move quickly towards objective, independent, credible and resilient oversight of safeguarding in the Church of England”.

They added: “This work will be entirely in their hands and fully external and independent; we will welcome the scrutiny and challenge that rightly comes with that.

“As Archbishops we pledged to work as quickly as we can to get independent oversight of safeguarding back on track. We continue to reflect on recent events and this development is an important part of our safeguarding work with victims and survivors, children and vulnerable adults, as we make the Church a safer place for all.”