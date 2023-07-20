Schoolchildren welcome King and Queen on first visit to Wales since coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Schoolchildren welcome King and Queen on first visit to Wales since coronation

By Press Association
Charles and Camilla meet Melissa Davies (left) and her son Rupert during a visit to Brecon Cathedral (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Cheering schoolchildren waved Union flags as they welcomed the King and Queen on their first visit to Wales since the coronation.

Charles and Camilla arrived at Brecon Cathedral, where students from Priory Church in Wales Primary School gathered to greet them on Thursday morning.

The couple met dignitaries including First Minister Mark Drakeford outside the cathedral, which was built in the 12th century and is set in the only walled cathedral close in Wales.

They were seated for a performance of Benedictus from Rod Paton’s Ascension Jazzmas, performed by Erin Thomas, 18, and the Brecon Choir Festival.

The King meets local school children as he arrives at Brecon Cathedral (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Dr Paul Shackerley, Dean of Brecon, led prayers including a blessing for the royal family.

Following the service, Charles and Camilla walked down the side of the church and met members of the congregation.

Melissa Davies, 35, was at the cathedral with son Rupert, aged 13 months, as her husband James was singing with the choir.

She spoke to the King and Queen, who both smiled and interacted with Rupert, who was sitting in his pushchair.

Mrs Davies later said: “The King mentioned the music and how lovely it was. I said my husband was singing in the choir, he asked if he was roping me in for the choir festival.

“It was such an honour to meet them, I couldn’t believe it. To have that memory for Rupert, with him being so young, is such a special thing for us.

Charles walks with the Dean of Brecon Cathedral Dr Paul Shackerley (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“King Charles was absolutely beaming at him. He seemed so genuine. They were very happy to be here, you could tell.”

As Charles spoke to Mrs Davies, Camilla entertained Rupert by shaking his Paddington Bear toy.

Mrs Davies, from Newport, added: “You can tell that she is a grandmother, she obviously loves children.”

The visit by Charles and Camilla to Brecon was marked by a 21 royal salute by reservists from 104 Regiment Royal Artillery, the first of its kind to happen in Brecon.

It coincided with the first day of the Brecon Choir Festival, which is run by a team of volunteers passionate about Welsh choir and choral singing.

Miss Thomas, from Cardiff, said it was an honour to sing for the King and Queen and to talk to them after her performance.

“They congratulated me for my singing,” the student, who won the Brecon Choir Festival’s Young Singer Award, said.

“They asked me about my future plans and how old I am. I told them I would be applying for music college this year and taking a year out.

“They asked me about what kind of singing I usually do, and what voice I am. I am a mezzo-soprano.”

Charles and Camilla were presented with posies as they left the cathedral, which they last visited in July 2012.