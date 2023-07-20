Sarah, Duchess of York to start book share initiative for children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sarah, Duchess of York to start book share initiative for children

By Press Association
Sarah, Duchess of York is to launch a book share project (Toby Melville/PA)
Sarah, Duchess of York is planning to launch a book share initiative for children, she revealed on her podcast.

The Duke of York’s ex-wife, who is recovering after undergoing surgery for breast cancer, said: “If we can help one child escape from a sometimes cruel world into a wonderful place then we’ve done good.”

Her Tea Talks co-host Sarah Thomson, the founder of children’s newspaper First News, said they would offer a new way of sharing books, adding: “This doesn’t exist in the format we’re envisaging it and that’s what’s really exciting.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Sarah, Duchess of York, at the late Queen’s funeral (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)

“We just want to bring that whole love of reading and books at a very early age and make it accessible for the masses, for everybody.”

One in five children in the UK do not own a book at home, research has shown.

The duchess revealed her relaxed approach to the returning of the books.

“If they never return it and they don’t share it, it doesn’t matter. We’ll replenish… I always say, don’t I? ‘Put a smile on one child’s face, you’re helping so many’.”

The duchess is following in the footsteps of Queen Camilla, who has long promoted the importance of reading, setting up an online book club during the pandemic which is now the Queen’s Reading Room charity.

Sarah is also working on her third novel – about “historical love”.

“It’s not romance, it’s more love and I’m writing all the different aspects of love … whether it’s same sex or friendship or sisters, it’s all about the heart,” she said.

Sarah has already penned two historical Mills & Boon romance novels, with her co-author Marguerite Kaye.