Judge criticised after using ‘Jack the lad’ phrase when sentencing sex offender

By Press Association
Lady Justice Macur and two other appeal judges increased the prison sentence of a man convicted of sexual assaults against three women (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A part-time judge who used the phrase “Jack the lad” when sentencing a man convicted of sex assaults on three women has been criticised by a Court of Appeal judge.

Lady Justice Macur, who oversaw a Court of Appeal hearing in London on Thursday, said she “deplored” Recorder John Hardy’s indication that Aaron Hewson was “Jack the lad”.

She described Hewson’s offending as “predatory”.

Hewson, 33, of Cromer, Norfolk, had been given a sentence of three years and 11 months by Recorder Hardy in April after being convicted of three sex assaults at a trial in Norwich Crown Court.

He had entered not guilty pleas.

Judge's remark criticised
Court 4 at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London, where a part-time judge has been criticised (Aaron Chown/PA)

Three appeal judges – Lady Justice Macur, Mrs Justice Cockerill and Mr Justice Murray – increased that term to seven years after concluding that the original sentence was unduly lenient.

They upheld an appeal by Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson, who was represented by barrister Paul Jarvis.

Mr Tomlinson had argued that the original sentence was unduly lenient and should be increased.

Barrister Charles Burton, who represented Hewson, had argued that the sentence was not unduly lenient and should not be increased.

Appeal judges heard that Hewson had convictions for violence and, when a juvenile, had been convicted of sex offences.

He had also admitted possessing an “extreme” pornographic image.

Lady Justice Macur said appeal judges had concluded that there had been “significant flaws” in Recorder Hardy’s approach to sentencing.

She said Recorder Hardy had indicated when passing sentence that evidence suggested Hewson was a “Jack the lad character”.

“We deplore the judge’s description as indicating that the defendant was ‘Jack the lad’,” she said.

“This offending was predatory.”

Judges heard that the three female victims were family associates of Hewson.

Lady Justice Macur said the women could not be identified in media reports.