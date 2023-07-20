Funeral held for ‘greatly-loved’ rally car driver Daire Maguire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Funeral held for ‘greatly-loved’ rally car driver Daire Maguire

By Press Association
The coffin of Daire Maguire is carried from the church (Mark Marlow/PA)
A family has been left with a “hole in their hearts” after a “greatly loved” husband and father died in a rally crash, mourners were told.

The funeral of Daire Maguire, 46, from Lisnaskea in Fermanagh, was held on Thursday at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Newtownbutler.

Mr Maguire is survived by his wife, Breda, and two children, Megan and Christopher.

The coffin of Daire Maguire is carried from the Church of the Immaculate Conception (Mark Marlow/PA)

Mr Maguire died in a crash at a motor rally in Co Sligo on Sunday, alongside fellow driver Gene McDonald, 35.

Their car crashed into a wall at the sixth stage of the Sligo States Rally.

Father Saghar Sabir, who gave the homily at the service, said the nature of the accident left the family without even the opportunity to say goodbye.

“When tragedy strikes in our lives, we are left with a sudden and unexpected hole in our hearts,” he said.

Daire Maguire died competing in a rally in Co Sligo (Mark Marlow/PA)

“When we try to put into words how it feels, our throat stops up until it actually hurts. Our eyes are tired from the tears and the only thing we can do is cry for the loss we have suffered.

“To lose a much-loved husband or greatly-loved father, brings up emotions that no doctor can heal.

“My dear friends, it is good to weep over any loss, but especially when, one where you stand so helpless, having had no chance to care and prepare – no chance to even say goodbye.”

A rally car was parked at the front of the chapel as Mr Maguire’s coffin was carried inside, and one of the prayers made reference to the safety of rally car drivers.

The president of Motorsport Ireland, Aiden Harper, attended the funeral (Mark Marlow/PA)

A young member of the family read: “We pray for all the rally drivers and navigators and everyone involved in motorsports, that they will be kept safe wherever the road takes them.”

Fr Sabir said Mr Maguire’s family supported his love of cars and racing.

“Daire had a tremendous love of cars and had an old scrap in his parents’ yard,” he said

“He then took up rallying and motorsport over 20 years ago, rallying all over Ireland, and on a few occasions he went overseas.

“He had wonderful friends in the motorsport business, and no matter where the rally was Breda, Megan and Christopher were there too.”

Rally car driver Garry Jennings attended the funeral (Mark Marlow/PA)

Speaking of the rally at which Mr Maguire died, he added: “They would have watched him at the various stages of the rally and met him at service. They were on their way to meet him coming in, but God ordained otherwise.”

Fr Sabir told the mourners about the nickname Mr Maguire had for his family.

“Daire always called them the bear family, and when his mother asked him why he said bears stick together and they were like that,” he said.

Students from schools in the area as well as the president of Motorsport Ireland, Aiden Harper, and rally car driver Garry Jennings, were among the mourners.

Governing body Motorsport Ireland said it would carry out a full investigation into the double tragedy, alongside the Garda investigation.