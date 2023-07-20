Greenland may have been almost ice free as recently as 416,000 years ago – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greenland may have been almost ice free as recently as 416,000 years ago – study

By Press Association
A large portion of Greenland melted about 416,000 years ago, perhaps a bit like the modern Greenland landscape shown here (Joshua Brown/PA)
A large portion of Greenland melted about 416,000 years ago, perhaps a bit like the modern Greenland landscape shown here (Joshua Brown/PA)

Greenland may have truly been green as recently as 416,000 years ago, scientists have said, raising concerns that its ice sheets may not be as stable as previously thought.

Scientists analysed sediment extracted from an ice core collected from the region, which showed evidence of leaves and moss from that time period.

Results indicate a large portion of Greenland’s ice melted when Earth warmed moderately between 424,000 to 374,000 years ago, causing global sea level to rise between five and 20 feet.

The researchers said their work, published in the journal Science, overturns the widely held view that much of the Greenland ice sheet has been around for at least a million years, if not longer.

Paul Bierman, a geologist and professor at the University of Vermont in the US, said: “It’s really the first bulletproof evidence that much of the Greenland ice sheet vanished when it got warm.”

Ice cores are cylinders of drilled ice from glaciers and ice sheets that are essentially frozen time capsules, allowing scientists to reconstruct Earth’s climate from millions of years ago.

The researchers analysed a 12-foot-long ice core that was drilled at Camp Century in north-west Greenland, which served as a secret US army base during the Cold War.

This icy sample was lost in a freezer for decades and was only accidentally rediscovered in 2017.

Using state-of-the-art technology, the scientists also found that the sediments in the sample were deposited by flowing water during a moderate warming period called Marine Isotope Stage 11.

They believe that during this time, most of Greenland was ice free, and may have perhaps been transformed into a tundra covered by trees and roaming woolly mammoths or even a boreal forest.

The researchers said understanding Greenland’s past is essential for predicting how its ice sheet will respond to climate warming in the future.

Greenland’s ice sheets hold enough water to cause 23 feet of sea level rise, the team said, putting every coastal city in the world at risk.

Prof Bierman said: “Greenland’s past, preserved in 12 feet of frozen soil, suggests a warm, wet, and largely ice-free future for planet Earth unless we can dramatically lower the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.”

He added: “Four-hundred-thousand years ago there were no cities on the coast and now there are cities on the coast.”

The researchers said that the Earth’s atmosphere contains 50% more heat trapping carbon dioxide than it did when Greenland’s ice sheet melted during Marine Isotope Stage 11.

Tammy Rittenour, a professor in the Department of Geosciences at Utah State University in the US, said: “If we melt just portions of the Greenland ice sheet, the sea level rises dramatically.

“Forward modelling the rates of melt, and the response to high carbon dioxide, we are looking at metres of sea level rise, probably tens of metres.”