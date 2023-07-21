Police investigating woman’s disappearance a decade ago launch murder probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Police investigating woman’s disappearance a decade ago launch murder probe

By Press Association
Lisa Pour was 40 when she vanished on January 16 2013 – after last being seen by a probation officer in the Willesden Green area of north-west London (Met Police/PA)
Lisa Pour was 40 when she vanished on January 16 2013 – after last being seen by a probation officer in the Willesden Green area of north-west London (Met Police/PA)

Police investigating a woman’s disappearance a decade ago have launched a murder probe.

Lisa Pour was 40 when she vanished on January 16 2013 – after last being seen by a probation officer in the Willesden Green area of north-west London.

Enquiries into the mother-of-three over the past 10 years failed to find out what happened to her and detectives now believe she is dead.

The investigation has been passed to murder detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command.

Ms Pour was staying at a flat in Kilburn High Road when she disappeared but was known to frequent Camden and Brent and be popular with drug takers.

In January, her family offered a £10,000 reward to anyone coming forward with significant information.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “Lisa was a mother of three children that she adored, she was close to her parents and while her lifestyle could be described as somewhat chaotic, she would not have broken contact with her loved ones.”

Reza Pour, Ms Pour’s father, said: “Lisa’s absence in our lives has been a daily struggle but we always held on to the hope that she might still come back to us.

“To think that her last moments may have been filled with fear and pain is something that we cannot get over. Someone out there knows what happened to our beloved Lisa.

“Please come forward and help us find justice for her and find her body so she can properly be laid to rest.”

Ms Pour was about 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build with dark hair.

Anyone with information can call the incident room on 020 8358 0200, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.