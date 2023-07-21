Legacy Bill set to get royal assent in early September, Heaton-Harris says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Legacy Bill set to get royal assent in early September, Heaton-Harris says

By Press Association
A number of protests have been held against the Government’s proposed new legacy Bill (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said he is confident the Government’s controversial Bill to deal with the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles will receive royal assent in early September.

The Secretary of State said he understands the concerns of bereaved families who fear the legislation will stop them from ever receiving justice and conceded it is not a perfect solution to legacy issues.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill would give immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences to people who co-operated with a truth recovery body.

It would also prevent future civil cases and inquests.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris said he was confident the legacy Bill would receive royal assent in early September (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Bill is opposed by all major Stormont parties, the Irish Government and victims’ campaign groups.

The Government had wanted the legislation passed before Parliament went into recess this week, but was delayed after peers in the House of Lords introduced amendments.

Mr Heaton-Harris said: “I believe it is September 5 it will be back in the Lords, should there be an amendment tabled in the Lords by somebody and that get passed, which is possible but I’d say unlikely, then it would come back to the Commons on the sixth.

“The Lords passed amendments to remove elements of the Bill or change elements of the Bill, and they won the votes by 12 and 24.

“We overturned that by a very big vote of 92 in the House of Commons, bigger than the Government’s majority by quite some way.

“So, I am confident the Bill will receive royal assent at some point at the beginning of September.”

Mr Heaton-Harris said many families of Troubles victims had gone 50 years without any information about what happened to their loved ones.

He said: “That means that everybody who is involved in what happened originally is 50 years older and might not be around for too much longer.

“I know this is not the perfect solution but I don’t think there will ever be a perfect solution of trying to find the answers to the past in Northern Ireland of all the things that happened in the Troubles.

“But I do believe this will help some people find the answers they require.”

He said: “I have gone around and spoken to lots and lots of people, as has my ministerial team. Lord Caine has done over 70 different engagements with people, I have done dozens and dozens of them myself.

“I am old enough to remember some of the incidents but I didn’t live through them.

“So, listening to people’s individual stories of what happened to their family members is really emotional.

“I am genuinely trying to find a solution for the group of people for whom information might be enough.”

Mr Heaton-Harris stressed that under the new legislation recommendations for prosecution could be made in some circumstances by the newly-established Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery, which will take over hundreds of unresolved legacy cases.