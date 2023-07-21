Lorry driver jailed over crash that killed off-duty Essex Police officer

A lorry driver who was vulnerable to falling asleep in monotonous situations has been jailed for seven years for causing the death of an off-duty police officer by dangerous driving.

Robert Harrison’s lorry crashed into Pc Tris Baker’s car on the A1060 in Roxwell, Essex on September 23, 2021, killing the 41-year-old officer.

A subsequent investigation found that 38-year-old Harrison, of St Clair Close, Clacton-on-Sea, was “vulnerable to falling asleep in monotonous situations such as driving on a familiar road”, Essex Police said.

The defendant slept only between five and six hours per night and needed “strong doses of caffeine in order to carry out his day-to-day responsibilities”, the force said.

He was found guilty at an earlier trial at Chelmsford Crown Court of causing death by dangerous driving and sentenced at the same court on Thursday to seven years in prison, Essex Police said.

Harrison was also banned from driving for five years, which will come into effect on his release from prison.

Mr Baker was a Children and Young Person Officer based in Brentwood.

Inspector Mark Fraser, who led the investigation, said: “Tristan was a much loved family man and colleague and is dearly missed by those who knew him.

“My thoughts, and those of my team, are with his partner Faye and his family.

“His death was completely avoidable.

“Robert Harrison’s actions were reckless and had devastating, tragic consequences and he will now face the foreseeable future in prison as a result.

“While no sentence will ever change what has happened, I hope today’s outcome will bring some comfort to those close to Tris.”