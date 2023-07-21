Counter-terror officers should not have examined French publisher – review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Counter-terror officers should not have examined French publisher – review

By Press Association
Ernest Moret was stopped by officers at St Pancras Station (Philip Toscano/PA)
Counter-terrorism officers should not have examined a French publisher who was stopped at St Pancras station while on his way to the London book fair, a review has concluded.

Jonathan Hall KC, the UK’s independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, said in his report that it is “difficult not to sympathise” with some of what Ernest Moret said during examination when he described the decision to detain him and to seize and download his devices as “crazy” and “not normal” in a democracy.

Mr Moret, who works at Editions La Fabrique, was stopped by borders officers as he arrived at the north London station, and was examined using powers under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000, on April 17.

The review made clear that the decision to examine Mr Moret was taken by Counter Terrorism Border Policing Officers from the Metropolitan Police and that it was a “pre-planned examination” based on information “which the police did not evaluate as they ought to have done” – namely that Mr Moret may be associated with “violent extremism or terrorism overseas”.

Officers said he had participated in demonstrations in France over President Emmanuel Macron raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, according to a joint statement from Verso Books.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of wilfully obstructing a Schedule 7 examination, contrary to paragraph 18 of the Schedule, by refusing to disclose the PINs to his iPhone and laptop.

Mr Moret said he felt “violated” by the requirement to provide access to his devices, according to the review.

He was bailed, and later released under investigation.

Officers concluded they did not think that Mr Moret was a threat to national security or that he would employ violence for a political agenda, the review found.

Mr Moret was informed in June that no further action would be taken against him after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) advised that the evidential test for prosecution had not been met.

In reviewing the case to consider whether the Schedule 7 powers were used correctly, Mr Hall said: “Even if the power was exercised lawfully against Mr Moret, that would still leave the question of whether it was right to examine Mr Moret in these circumstances.

“I have reached the clear conclusion that this examination should not have happened, and that additional safeguards are needed to ensure it is not repeated.”

The independent reviewer continued: “The rights of free expression and protest are too important in a democracy to allow individuals to be investigated for potential terrorism merely because they may have been involved in protests that have turned violent.”

“The problem with exercising counter-terrorism powers to investigate whether an individual is a peaceful protester or a violent protester is that it is using a sledge-hammer to crack a nut,” the barrister added.

Mr Hall characterised the examination as “an investigation into public order for which counter-terrorism powers were never intended to be used”.

The review recommended that the Code is changed to specify that Schedule 7 should not be used for the purpose of public order policing and that officers should be trained to that effect.

Mr Moret’s lawyer said the Met needs to apologise and compensate his client.

Richard Parry said: “The report is a complete vindication of our client’s stance, citing his right to privacy, in refusing to supply his personal data to police. The police demand was totally unjustified.”