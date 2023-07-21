Electric unicycle rider jailed for causing death of pensioner after collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Electric unicycle rider jailed for causing death of pensioner after collision

By Press Association
Tudor Manolache was sentenced to 14 months in prison at Luton Crown Court (Nick Ansell/PA)
Tudor Manolache was sentenced to 14 months in prison at Luton Crown Court (Nick Ansell/PA)

A man has been jailed for causing the death of a pensioner after colliding with him while riding an electric unicycle on a pavement, Bedfordshire Police said.

Tudor Manolache, from Luton, was riding the vehicle along the pavement of Hatters Way in Luton on September 5 last year when he collided with 88-year-old Leonard Bailey who was walking in the opposite direction.

Mr Bailey was taken to hospital and died of his injuries a few weeks later.

It was estimated that the 39-year-old was travelling at between 20 to 30 miles per hour on a Begode RS, a single-wheel electric vehicle, when the incident occurred.

Manolache was sentenced at Luton Crown Court to 14 months in prison on Friday having pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving and causing death whilst uninsured or unlicenced.

He will also be disqualified from driving for two years, with the ban set to start as soon as he is released from prison.

Detective Sergeant David Burstow, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire serious collisions unit, said: “This is a precedential case as it is the first prosecution in our area resulting from a fatal collision involving a personal light electric vehicle.

“As the vehicle was propelled solely by an electric motor, it is classified as a motor vehicle which means it requires the same documentation as a car in order to be ridden on a road or public place.

“Manolache has taken full responsibility and is very remorseful for causing the collision which led to the sad death of Mr Bailey.

“Our thoughts remain with Mr Bailey’s family and friends.

“I want to take this opportunity to remind people that use of a personal light electric vehicle such as this, or the more common two-wheel scooter, is illegal on the road or a public place, except in official trial areas on trial vehicles.

“Even then, use on the footpath remains illegal, owing to the increased risk to pedestrians.”

To operate an electric unicycle, the rider stands on it and leans in order to accelerate, brake and steer.