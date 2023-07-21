Man convicted of stalking Labour MP Michael Amesbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man convicted of stalking Labour MP Michael Amesbury

By Press Association
A man has been convicted of stalking Labour MP Michael Amesbury (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
A man has been found guilty of stalking Labour MP Michael Amesbury, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Stephen Cowell, 56, stalked the MP for Weaver Vale, Cheshire, on four occasions between June and August 2022, according to a CPS release.

Cowell had denied stalking the politician but will be sentenced for the offence on August 18 following a conviction after trial at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

On June 9 last year, Cowell was seen “loitering” around the politician’s office, staring through the glass, shortly after he asked security staff in the nearby Runcorn Shopping City about guards and cameras.

Mr Amesbury left the office around 4.30pm and walked to his car at which point he was approached by Cowell who asked him how he was going to solve the housing crisis and who persisted in his questioning and followed the MP to his vehicle.

The politician got into his car but Cowell put his hand on the door to prevent Mr Amesbury from closing it before the MP, who was then shadow minister for housing and planning, gave him his business card and told him to contact him through normal channels.

A week later on June 16, Mr Amesbury’s constituency staff spotted Cowell lingering near the office again while security guards at Runcorn Shopping City saw him in the same area over a month later on July 27.

On August 3 last year, Cowell was seen in Frodsham in the area where Mr Amesbury lives, “waiting” for the MP at a local Costa Coffee.

The politician was again confronted on the way to his car from the coffee shop, with Cowell “leaning into” the vehicle as Mr Amesbury tried to leave.

He said the conversation also centred around housing and that Cowell “showed racist thinking”, according to the CPS.

The MP reported him to the police and Cowell was arrested later that day.

After he was cautioned, Cowell is said to have told police: “There will be CCTV of it. He threatened me, I didn’t threaten him.”

He said he wanted to talk to his MP about housing and denied “any sinister intent” towards Mr Amesbury, insisting he would “rather not see him ever again”.

Senior crown prosecutor Simon Green, of CPS Mersey Cheshire, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service’s case was that CCTV of Mr Cowell’s behaviour on these occasions and his actions and demeanour to Mr Amesbury amounted to stalking.

“He could have raised any concerns regarding his situation in a straightforward manner by using the contact details on the MP’s business card he had been given. But he didn’t do any of this.

“His behaviour became increasingly odd and intimidating, to the point the MP felt compelled to call the police.

“Members of Parliament perform a vital public service representing the needs and concerns of their constituents.

“It is vital that they feel safe in doing this and that the actions of those who try and intimidate them are met with the force of the law where necessary.”