Prince George pictured smiling in photograph released to mark 10th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Prince George pictured smiling in photograph released to mark 10th birthday

By Press Association
Prince George pictured smiling in photograph released to mark 10th birthday
Prince George was photographed at Windsor (Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace/PA)

Prince George is pictured smiling for the camera in a relaxed pose in a photograph released to mark his 10th birthday.

Behind the lens was photographer Millie Pilkington, who also captured Prince Louis on camera ahead of his fifth birthday in April, and the Prince of Wales embracing his three children in a photograph to mark Father’s Day in June.

George is shown sitting on a set of outdoor steps at Windsor earlier this month wearing a checked shirt and teal trousers.

Prince George in the Royal Box at Wimbledon
Prince George next to Princess Charlotte in the Royal Box at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

The future king turns ten on Saturday and has had an eventful month in the lead up to his birthday.

Last Sunday George watched from the Royal Box on Wimbledon’s Centre Court as Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic for the grand slam title, foiling the Serb’s bid for a record-equalling eighth win at SW19.

He sat next to his sister Princess Charlotte, who was making her first visit to the tournament.

Before the start of the match, George met eight-year-old Mu’awwiz Anwar, nominated to perform the coin toss for the men’s singles final, who showed the prince the coin as he chatted with the Waleses on the Players’ Lawn.

Prince George tenth birthday
Prince George was photographed at Windsor (Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace/PA)

A few days before the Wimbledon final, George and his younger siblings sat in the cockpit of a C-17 transport aircraft and played with the switches when they enjoyed a family day out at an airshow.

They toured the Royal International Air Tattoo, at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire, privately with their parents, as their school holidays began in earnest.

At the beginning of the month, George enjoyed a father and son day out at the cricket when they were spotted watching the second Ashes test match from a box at Lord’s cricket ground in London.

George was seen tucking into a slice of pizza while his father talked to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Prince of Wales and Prince George at the cricket
A father and son day out at the cricket (Mike Egerton/PA)

Prince George Alexander Louis was born in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London, at 4.24pm on July 22 2013, weighing 8lb 6oz.

He made his debut in front of the world’s media on the hospital steps one day later, wrapped in a white merino wool shawl, cradled in his mother’s arms.

He will be the 43rd monarch since William the Conqueror to wear the crown if he follows the reigns of his grandfather, the King, and then his father, William.