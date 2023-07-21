‘Busiest travel day’ to be hit by strikes and delays, holidaymakers warned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Busiest travel day’ to be hit by strikes and delays, holidaymakers warned

By Press Association
Lorries and cars queue at the Port of Dover, Kent on Friday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Lorries and cars queue at the Port of Dover, Kent on Friday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The “busiest travel day of the weekend” is likely to be hit by train strikes and delays, it has been warned.

Saturday is expected to be the day most people travel abroad, according to travel association Abta, after schools across England and Wales broke up for the summer holidays this week.

But thousands of rail workers are to strike and the Port of Dover has warned it could take up to two and a half hours to pass through border checks during peak hours.

Traffic jams already affected motorists on Friday, and the Met Office has warned of travel disruption as downpours begin on Saturday, with a risk of thunderstorms on Sunday.

The walkout by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union on Saturday is due to a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Barriers close off part of Waterloo train station in London, during a strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), in June.
Barriers close off part of Waterloo station in London, during a strike by members of the RMT in June (James Manning/PA)

It is expected to disrupt services badly, with some parts of the country having no trains all day.

Services are also being disrupted because of a ban on overtime by train drivers in the Aslef union.

The strike at 14 train companies is expected to see wide variations in services across the country with trains starting later and finishing much earlier than usual.

In some areas only around half of train services are expected to run while others will have no services at all.

Travel trade organisation Abta said more than two million UK holidaymakers will head overseas this weekend.

The Port of Dover said Friday was “an extremely popular travel day” and traffic was “moving according to plan”.

By 3.08pm, 20,490 passengers had sailed from the Kent port to France.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of passengers are travelling through Heathrow and Gatwick airports over the coming days.

Abta said about 200,000 people will depart from Manchester airport and 71,000 from Bristol.

And in an effort to help families travel more easily, children aged 10 and over will be able to enter the UK using eGates across 15 air and rail ports from Monday, the Home Office said.

With passenger volumes expected to return to 2019 levels this summer – and some ports exceeding those volumes – Border Force expects to see more than 34 million air arrivals coming through UK passport control over the coming months.

For those holidaying in the UK, the first two weeks of the holidays will be a washout, but there are signals that indicate during the second week of August the weather could start to become more settled, the Met Office said.

The UK is seeing poor weather due to the position of a jet stream – which is also pushing high pressure to the south where parts of Europe are seeing a heatwave.