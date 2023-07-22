Life sentence for killer who stabbed victim 24 times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Life sentence for killer who stabbed victim 24 times

By Press Association
Raekwon Hanniford-Brown stored drugs in the victim’s flat (Met Police/PA)
A 23-year-old drug dealer has been jailed for life for murdering a man he stabbed 24 times in a knife attack last year.

Raekwon Hanniford-Brown, of Rossiter Road, Balham, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 19 years at Croydon Crown Court on Friday for killing Errol McKay, 49, in Wandsworth.

Forensic examiners linked Hanniford-Brown to the scene through a bloodied handprint, the Metropolitan Police said.

The court heard an argument broke out between Mr McKay and his attacker at the victim’s flat on Trinity Crescent on July 27.

Errol McKay
Errol McKay was described as “humble, funny and affectionate” by his family (Met Police/PA)

It turned into a physical fight that ended with Mr McKay sustaining fatal wounds.

The pair had an agreement for Hanniford-Brown to store drugs that he dealt in Mr McKay’s flat, and in turn the victim was supplied with crack cocaine, the Met said.

Mr McKay was pronounced dead at the scene with 24 stab wounds including injuries to the back of his head and neck.

Police said Hanniford-Brown moved his drugs safe in the flat before leaving the scene on a bicycle.

He then disposed of the knife and tried to leave the country but was arrested at Gatwick Airport on July 28 and charged with murder the following day.

The court heard forensic examiners found extensive bloodstaining in the lounge, where the attack took place, and kitchen of the flat.

A bloody handprint was also found in the bedroom which linked to Hanniford-Brown’s fingerprints.

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Semple, of the Met’s specialist crime command, said: “Hanniford-Brown claimed that he acted in self-defence and that he suffered with PTSD and a phobia of knives, he also said that if it wasn’t self-defence, he at least hadn’t intended to cause Errol serious harm.

“However, the severity of the wounds he inflicted, the mobile phone data and the steps he took to distance himself from the incident, indicated otherwise.”

A spokesperson for Mr McKay’s family said: “Errol was the youngest of nine children, the baby of the family. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and nephew.

“Errol was humble, funny and affectionate. A kind-hearted man who prioritised family.

“This man took Errol’s life then tried to run away. Some of us have been able to forgive, others have not, cannot and will not.

“Errol was taken from us too soon but leaves behind a legacy of love.”