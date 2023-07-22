Ferry queues and rail strikes hit start of summer holidays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ferry queues and rail strikes hit start of summer holidays

By Press Association
Lorries and cars queue at the Port of Dover, Kent, as the busy summer travel period gets underway. Picture date: Saturday July 22, 2023.
Lorries and cars queue at the Port of Dover, Kent, as the busy summer travel period gets underway. Picture date: Saturday July 22, 2023.

Queues of traffic and rail strikes have hit travellers as they embark on trips after many schools across England broke up for the summer holidays.

The Port of Dover said it was taking about 90 minutes for departing passengers to pass through border checks.

It said traffic was moving “according to plan” at the English Channel port in Kent, with 15,901 passengers setting sail for France by 10am on Saturday.

A spokesman said: “If you miss your ferry, don’t worry, you’ll be on the next available sailing.”

P&O Ferries also updated passengers of Border Control queues and urged them to allow extra time to clear security checks.

The summer getaway comes as a walkout by thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) disrupted services, with some areas having no trains all day.

The dispute over pay, jobs and conditions remains deadlocked after more than a year of industrial action.

An overtime ban by the drivers’ union Aslef also hit services on Saturday.

With reduced services at 14 train companies where the RMT is striking, National Rail warned passengers that the “last trains during industrial action may be earlier than you think, with busier services and stations.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch, centre, joins the picket line outside Newcastle Central station
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch, centre, joins the picket line outside Newcastle Central station (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Passengers were urged to plan their journeys in advance and to check with  train operators before travelling.

The RAC said it expected a “busy weekend on the roads” with an estimated 3.1 million leisure trips expected on Saturday and 2.5 million on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the weather is set to be unsettled across the weekend with heavy rain for some, according to the Met Office.

It will feel “disappointingly cool for most” with temperatures around 13C.

Golf spectators watch the action in the rain during day three of The Open at Royal Liverpool, Wirral
Golf spectators watch the action in the rain during day three of The Open at Royal Liverpool, Wirral (Peter Byrne/PA)

It comes after Friday’s highest and lowest temperatures were 22.6C in Frittenden in Kent and 1.6C at Tulloch Bridge in the Scottish Highlands.

After a cloudy start to Saturday, the northern half of Scotland could stay drier with sunny spells and a few showers, while it could become increasingly windy in southern England and Wales, the forecaster said.

For those holidaying in the UK, the first two weeks of the holidays will be a washout but there are indications the weather could become more settled in the second week of August, the Met Office said.

The UK’s poor summer is due to the position of a jet stream which is also pushing high pressure to the south where parts of Europe are experiencing a heatwave.

Summer getaway
Lorries and cars queue at the Port of Dover, Kent, as the busy summer travel period gets under way (Andrew Matthews/PA)

In an effort to help families travel more easily, children aged 10 and over will be able to enter the UK using eGates across 15 air and rail ports from Monday, the Home Office said.

With passenger volumes expected to return to 2019 levels this summer – and some ports exceeding those volumes – Border Force expects to see more than 34 million air arrivals coming through UK passport control over the coming months.

More than 400,000 children aged 10 and 11 are projected to use eGates this year.