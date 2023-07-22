Charlie Chaplin’s actress daughter Josephine dies aged 74 in Paris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlie Chaplin’s actress daughter Josephine dies aged 74 in Paris

By Press Association

Josephine Gardin-Chaplin, an actress and daughter of Sir Charlie Chaplin, has died at the age of 74 in France.

A funeral service for Gardin-Chaplin – whose mother was Sir Charlie’s fourth wife, the British-American actress Oona O’Neill – was held on Friday at the Pere Lachaise Cemetery in Paris.

The Chaplin office in Paris, which represents the comedian’s companies and his family, confirmed that Gardin-Chaplin died in the French capital on July 13.

Entertainment – Charlie Chaplin in London – 'Queen Elizabeth', Southampton
Charlie Chaplin, arriving in Southampton with his wife and two of their daughters, Geraldine, 8, and Josephine, 3 (PA)

It said in a statement: “She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her beloved family and friends.

“For years, Josephine managed the Chaplin office in Paris on behalf of her siblings until she took leave to care for her husband Jean-Claude Gardin.

“Our deepest condolences are with her family.”

Gardin-Chaplin had previously married Nicholas Sistovaris and was in a relationship with the French actor Maurice Ronet, star of Purple Noon, until his death in the 1980s. French archaeologist Gardin died around 10 years ago.

Born on March 28, 1949, in California, she followed in the footsteps of her famous British father who was best known for his silent movies and on-screen character the Little Tramp.

She was one of the actor’s 11 children.

Sir Charlie Chaplin and family.
Sir Charlie at the Savoy Hotel in 1975, after being knighted, with his family including son-in-law Nicholas Sistovaris, daughters Annie and Josephine, wife Oona, son Christopher and daughters Geraldine and Jane (PA)

Gardin-Chaplin starred in Pier Paolo Pasolini‘s The Canterbury Tales, along with Limelight and A Countess From Hong Kong, which were both written and directed by her father, who died in December 1977 at the age of 88.

She also acted in French films such as Doctor Francoise Gailland, Chicken In Vinegar and Red Nights.

Her maternal grandfather was the American playwright Eugene O’Neill, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1936 and wrote The Iceman Cometh and Long Day’s Journey Into Night.

Charlie Chaplin in Shoulder Arms in 1918
Charlie Chaplin in Shoulder Arms in 1918 (PA)

She lived in Paris and would go on holiday in Waterville in Ireland with Sir Charlie, who had made regular trips to the area since the 1950s.

The Co Kerry village hosted the Charlie Chaplin Comedy Film Festival, with the permission of his family, and Gardin-Chaplin sponsored a statue of the Little Tramp near the area’s seafront.

Gardin-Chaplin is survived by her three sons Charly, Julien and Arthur, and her sisters Geraldine, Victoria, Jane and Annette and brothers Michael, Eugene and Christopher.