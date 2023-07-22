Police appeal for potential victims after photographer jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police appeal for potential victims after photographer jailed

By Press Association
Sritharan Sayanthan could have attacked other women, police said (Met Police/PA)
Police have appealed for potential victims of a photographer who raped a model in his London studio to come forward.

Sritharan Sayanthan, 42, lured a woman who paid him for pictures to a local pub by convincing her it was a networking event, police said.

He then encouraged her to get drunk “very quickly”, before leading her back to his studio on Brompton Road, central London, where he raped her after she passed out on the floor.

The woman, in her 30s, may not be the only one attacked by Sayanthan, police said, after he was imprisoned for 11 years at Hendon Crown Court on Friday.

The photographer,  of Charlotte Street, Fitzrovia, London, was found guilty by a jury of two counts of rape and another of attempted rape, after the woman reported him in July last year.

Detective Constable Sophie Baker, of the Met Police’s Central North Command, said two historical allegations of sexual assault against clients by Sayanthan in 2012 and 2015 were used as bad character evidence against him in court.

She said: “The victim survivor in this case was fantastic from start to finish.

“For victims, describing the incident in court can be daunting but she did amazingly and I am personally very proud of her bravery and thankful to her for coming forward.

“We also believe there could be other victims of Sayanthan and would encourage anyone who wants to speak to us to come forward.

“No piece of information is too small and you will be listened to and supported.

“Anyone with information about Sayanthan should call police via 101 with reference 1852/31JUL22.”