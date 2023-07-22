Quentin Blake: If sensitive people had their way The Twits would not exist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Quentin Blake: If sensitive people had their way The Twits would not exist

By Press Association
Sir Quentin Blake (Steve Parsons/PA)
Sir Quentin Blake (Steve Parsons/PA)

If “sensitive” people had “their way” then children’s author Roald Dahl would not have written The Twits, Sir Quentin Blake has said.

The illustrator, 90, is best known for his lengthy collaboration with Dahl which began with his artwork for the 1978 story The Enormous Crocodile.

He went on to illustrate other children’s classics by Dahl including Matilda, The BFG and The Twits.

Roald Dahl
Children’s author Roald Dahl (PA)

Sir Quentin spoke to The Telegraph after the Roald Dahl Story Company and Puffin Books conducted a review of Dahl’s classics, which led to the removal or rewriting of content deemed offensive.

He told Saturday’s paper: “What is fascinating to me is to think what Roald would have said about it.

“I’ll leave it in the region of imagination but I’m sure it would have been very down to earth. He was completely against this kind of thing, and rightly so.”

Following a backlash, Puffin UK announced in Feburary that the Roald Dahl Classic Collection will “keep the author’s classic texts in print” as they were intended.

The publisher said the Puffin Roald Dahl books, which have been rewritten to cater for the sensitivities of modern audiences and for young readers, will continue to sit alongside the collection and people can choose which one they want.

Speaking about children enjoying rude descriptions, Sir Quentin said: “That’s what they like. If the sensitive had had their way, he’d never have written The Twits at all.”

He also said that if publishers wanted to change his drawings in Dahl’s books then they would have to come to him, as he owns the copyright.

Sir Quentin, who has created much-loved characters of his own including Mister Magnolia, Clown and Mrs Armitage, also said that “winding people up” was a part of who Dahl could be.

Dahl died in November 1990 aged 74.

Quentin Blake
Sir Quentin Blake (Sean Dempsey/PA)

The Dahl family and The Roald Dahl Story Company said in 2020 they “deeply apologise” for the “lasting and understandable hurt” caused by his “antisemitic statements”.

They added: “Those prejudiced remarks are incomprehensible to us and stand in marked contrast to the man we knew and to the values at the heart of Roald Dahl’s stories, which have positively impacted young people for generations.

“We hope that, just as he did at his best, at his absolute worst, Roald Dahl can help remind us of the lasting impact of words.”

The Roald Dahl Museum put a statement at its entrance earlier in the week which addressed Dahl’s comments about Jewish people.

On Tuesday, the museum’s website said that it condemned his “undeniable and indelible racism”.

Following a consultation with a Jewish organisation, the charity had developed education resources which will be available in autumn 2023.