Drug dealer who supplied heroin laced with deadly opioid jailed

A drug dealer has been jailed after supplying heroin mixed with a deadly synthetic opioid which killed two people.

Ahmed Khelifi, 39, had a £1,000 stash of heroin laced with etonitazene – the same powerful substance discovered at the scene where a man and woman were found dead in Basildon, Essex, last month.

The pair, in their 40s, died after unknowingly consuming the opioid, which is of a similar or higher toxicity to fentanyl.

After examining the woman’s phone, police found the last number dialled was that of a drug line linked to Khelifi.

They searched his home in Gower Chase, Basildon, where they found the same strain of heroin as well as £1,100 worth of crack cocaine and £2,305 of cash hidden in the cushions of the dining chairs.

Appearing at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, Khelifi was sentenced to two years and four months in prison after pleading guilty to charges of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Speaking outside court, Detective Superintendent Gary Biddle of Essex Police said: “Firstly, our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the two people who have lost their lives in tragic circumstances.

“We worked with diligence and at pace to identify a drug line of interest in this investigation, with officers acting decisively not only to disrupt the illicit operation but to ensure others did not come to further harm.

“Public protection, no matter the circumstances, is at the heart of every investigation we pursue.

“We would urge people to avoid taking any illegal substances. You can never be sure what you are taking.

“Drugs are illegal for a very real reason. They are dangerous and cause real harm.

“Support is readily available from local drug services and we would urge any users reading this to reach out to them.”